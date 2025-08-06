The National Bank of Romania is expected to keep the key interest rate unchanged at the monetary policy meeting on August 8, as inflation has exceeded previous estimates, and new fiscal measures—such as increases in VAT and excise duties—raise uncertainty about the trajectory of consumer prices. The inflation report to be presented on this occasion is expected to include an upward revision of the short-term inflation forecast, according to Erste in a report. The bank believes that these fiscal measures should keep the NBR on hold at least until the first quarter of 2026.

Inflation has already surprised on the upside compared to the central bank’s earlier forecasts, with annual inflation rising to 5.66% in June, compared to the 5.1% forecast in May, while core inflation reached 5.65%, above the estimated 5.3%. Price increases in energy following the end of price caps and the new indirect taxes will intensify inflationary pressures, potentially delaying the start of the interest rate cut cycle until at least the first quarter of 2026. Erste estimates overall inflation at 7.5% by year-end, assuming a rather moderate 30% rise in electricity prices in July, a 60% pass-through of the VAT increase, and a 100% pass-through of excise duty hikes. The bank expects core inflation to stand at 6.5% year-on-year by the end of 2025.

At the May press conference, the central bank governor stated that resuming rate cuts depends on market stability and fiscal stability and could be considered in the second half of the year, after money market rates fall below the key rate. Although these prerequisites are, at least temporarily, in place for now, the rise in both headline and core inflation is likely to delay plans to cut rates, the bank says. Meanwhile, continued easing of monetary conditions is likely in the short term through liquidity management, as the banking system’s liquidity position relative to the NBR has again shifted into surplus. This represents a gradual removal of undesired policy tightening aimed at limiting the leu’s weakness after the first round of the presidential elections in May.

Despite the likelihood that the economy will continue to grow well below potential over the next four quarters, Erste does not expect rate cuts until there is greater clarity regarding inflation prospects and a high degree of confidence that inflation will reach the target rate within the policy horizon. This is unlikely to happen before the February 2026 Inflation Report, when the first rate cut after a long pause may become possible.

According to an automated LLM analysis conducted by Erste, the NBR maintained a cautious tone at the July 8 meeting, showing continued concern over the risks related to high inflation and economic stability. The central bank is also considering how new taxes and fiscal measures could affect the economy and price growth. Overall, the NBR’s stance has not changed compared to the previous meeting.