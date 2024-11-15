The European Commission expects real GDP growth to slow significantly in 2024, to 1.4%, according to the EC ‘s autumn forecast. Romania’s general government deficit will reach 8% of GDP in 2024, much higher than in 2023 and more than one percentage point above the government’s target. The EC underlines that the higher-than-expected deficit reflects the very rapid growth of public spending, mainly due to large increases in public sector wages, spending on goods and services and social transfers, including pensions.

“In 2024, real GDP growth is expected to decelerate markedly to 1.4%. Buoyant private consumption supported domestic demand and imports, while export growth remained subdued. A gradual recovery in external demand, easing of financial conditions and resilient private consumption and investment are set to accelerate growth above 2% in 2025 and in 2026. Headline inflation is projected to decelerate slightly, but to remain above 5% in 2024, as underlying price pressures are still high due to the continued increase in disposable income. Strong labour demand is set to further reduce unemployment. Romania’s general government deficit is forecast to reach 8% of GDP in 2024, much higher than in 2023. It is expected to stay broadly at that level in 2025 and 2026, assuming no change in current policies. The debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to increase to close to 60% in 2026,” says the economic forecast on Romania.

The document says that Romania’s GDP growth is forecasted to slow to 1.4% in 2024 due to weakened industrial momentum, rising wages, and high energy costs, despite strong retail sales driven by higher disposable incomes. At the same time, GDP growth is projected to recover to 2.5% in 2025 and 2.9% in 2026, supported by external demand recovery, private investments, resilient consumption, and EU-funded infrastructure projects. EC also says that strong domestic demand in Romania pushes up imports.

As for the domestic labour market, the EU believes that pressures have eased, mainly reflecting slowing economic activity and a growing inflow of foreign workers.

While Romania’s general government deficit is forecast to reach 8% of GDP in 2024, much higher than in 2023, the deficit is forecast to stay high also in the upcoming two years.

General government debt is expected to increase from 48.9% of GDP in 2023 to almost 60% in 2026, reflecting high deficits and slower nominal GDP growth in the coming years, the report concluded.