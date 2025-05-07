Euro reaches a new historical high: 5.09 lei

One euro reached 5.0991 lei at the exchange rate announced by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) on Wednesday. For the second day in a row, it reached a new historical high. The national currency remains above the psychological threshold of 5 lei for one euro.

The depreciation of the leu against the euro is best seen at currency exchange offices. One euro is sold for 5.25 lei on the interbank market. One euro was also traded today for almost 5.10 lei.

The National Bank of Romania announced on Tuesday, for the first time in history, an exchange rate of over 5 lei for one euro, although it would have spent almost 3 billion euros from its reserves to temper the growth, according to analysts.

A new historic exchange rate was announced on Wednesday, and the impact of the devaluation of the leu will be felt in prices, the products we import and pay for in euros will become more expensive, including the food we bring from across the border.

Those who have loans or rents in euros will also be affected. For example, for a rent of 300 euros, the price in lei will increase by approximately 20 lei. In addition, with the increase in the euro, holidays abroad will also be more expensive for Romanians.