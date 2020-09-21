Every RON 1 a public employee got at paycheck, the employee in the private sector would get 50 bani

The average gross earnings registered in October 2018 at national level, in the enterprises with at least 10 employees, were 4594 lei/month and the net earnings 2769 lei/month, according to a report by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Women earned in October 20 18 with about 2% less than men, while the employees from age group 55-64 years earned the highest average monthly earnings (4736 lei/month in gross expression, respectively 2836 lei/month in net expression).

The average number of employees in October 2018, for enterprises with at least 10 employees, was 4818.6 thousand persons, from which 47.6% women.

The largest contingent (79.8% of all employees, respectively 3844.6 thousand persons) was from the age group 25-54 years, and young people (15-24 years) represented 4.5% of all employees.

The employees with tertiary education level had a proportion of 33.5%, women representing the majority (57.3%).

Of the total number of 4818.6 thousand employees, 59.5% were graduates of secondary education level (upper secondary and post secondary education).

By economic sectors, the distribution of employees emphasizes the fact that 61.8% working in enterprises with at least 10 employees were found in the services sector (54.8% of men and 69.4% of women), and over one third in the industry and construction sector (42.1% of men and 29.5% of women).

By gender, significant discrepancies in the structure of employees within each major groups of occupation are noticed. Men had the highest proportion among craft and related trades workers – MG7 (74.9%) and skilled agricultural, forestry and fishery workers – MG6 (74.0%) and women in professionals – MG2 (62.3%), respectively in clerical support workers – MG4 (61.9%).

The average monthly gross earnings registered at national level in enterprises with at least 10 employees in October 2018 were 4594 lei/month and the net earnings were 2769 lei/month.

The average monthly earnings achieved by women represented 98.2% of men’s in gross expression, respectively 97.7% of men’s in net expression.

The level of earnings gradually increases with employees’ age group, thus the highest monthly earnings being achieved by the employees from the age group 55-64 years (4736 lei/month in gross expression, respectively 2836 lei/month in net expression).

By gender, discrepancies were registered for men belonging to the age group 25-54 years, which achieved the highest average monthly earnings (4708 lei/month in gross expression, respectively 2848 lei/month in net expression), slightly exceeding the average monthly earnings of the older employees (55-64 years).

For women, the level of earnings achieved gradually increased with the age group and included all of them, the highest monthly earnings being achieved in the age group 55-64 years (4835 lei/month in gross expression, respectively 2886 lei/month in net expression).

The highest gaps between women’s and men’s average monthly earnings were for younger employees (15-24 years), women earned with 225 lei/month in gross expression, respectively with 137 lei/month in net expression less than men in this age group.

Even if by total economy, the men’s average net earnings were higher than that of women’s with 64 lei, the difference in absolute figures accelerates as the educational level scale moves up (with the exception of post secondary education – vocational, where the women earned with about 250 lei/month more than men). Women earned less than men with 790 lei/month for short-cycle tertiary education, with 697 lei/month for bachelor or equivalent, with 557 lei/month for doctoral or equivalent, respectively with 420 lei/month for the ones with master or equivalent.

The average monthly net earnings of the employees with tertiary educational level were about 2.5 times higher that the ones with basic educational level, respectively 2.1 times higher that the ones with secondary educational level.

In most economic activities, men earned more than women, the highest average gross monthly earnings differences were recorded as follows: +43.3% in financial and insurance activities, +31.1% in other service activities, +28.5% in manufacturing, +25.2% in information and communication, respectively +19.0% in trade.

Instead, women had higher average monthly gross earnings as compared with those of men in administrative and support service activities (+21.6%), construction (+17.1%), transportation and storage (+3.7%), respectively in mining and quarrying (+2.3%).

In the enterprises with at least 10 employees belonging to the public sector, the gross earnings achieved in October 2018 were 5802 lei/month, with 1208 lei above the national average. By gender, men registered an increase of 1165 lei/month (compared to 4633 lei/month the national average) and women an increase of 1254 lei/month (compared to 4551 lei/month the national average).

In the private sector, the average monthly earnings were below the national average with 455 lei/month in gross expression and with 252 lei/month in net expression.