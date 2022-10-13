Everything you need to know about the new gambling taxes and fees in Romania

The gambling industry is pretty agitated in Romania right now, as new taxes and fees are about to apply to all casino operators. If you are an operator of a casino online Romania or simply if you are a lottery, sports betting or casino enthusiast who wants to be always updated with all gambling news in order to know what to expect from the industry and betting sites, this will surely interest you.

Romania has been recognized by many as having successful gambling legislation. However, after the new draft Fiscal Code was published by the Ministry of Finance, many argue that this may be about to change.

On 15 July 2022, the Romanian Government introduced different tax increases in the gambling sector. These affect mainly the casino online operators and casino operators, but may also affect casino product suppliers and other gambling participants.

The change that was proposed by the Romanian government and that produced the most agitation and discussions was the increase of the tax on withdrawals. The Romanian Ministry of Finance published the new code that contains updates to the country’s tax laws, which included the publication of a plan for a tax hike on gambling withdrawals that can go up to 40%, according to the value of the withdrawals.

Needless to say, this piece of news was not welcomed by gambling fans, especially since the taxes for gambling in Romania have been much smaller in the past. The withdrawals up to RON 66,750 (£11,579/€13,493/$13,980) were taxed at 1%, the withdrawals up to RON 445,000 were taxed at 16% plus RON 667,50, and the withdrawals that went beyond RON 445,000 were taxed at 25%.

Now, the Romanian government wants to increase the taxes for all of these withdrawals. The taxes begin at 3% for withdrawals that are below RON 10,000 (€2,000), the withdrawals between RON 10,000 and up to RON 66,750 (£11,579/€13,493/$13,980) will be taxed at 20% plus an additional RON 3,000 fee, while the withdrawals that go beyond RON 66,750 will be taxed 40% plus a RON 11,650 fee.

The Association of Remote Gambling Organisations (AOJND), which brings together the licensed Romania casino online operators, was far from being pleased with the decision of the government and did not refrain from overtly criticising it. AOJND stated that more factors should be taken into consideration before making such a decision.

Moreover, The Association of Remote Gambling Organisations believes that the decision of the Romanian government may have a negative impact on gambling fans and push them toward illegal operators. Odeta Nestor, the president of AONJN, claimed that: “I have often emphasised that Romania is a success story in terms of gambling legislation. But this situation depends on the ability of the authorities to maintain an attractive legislative and fiscal framework”.

Thus said, AONJN believes that, if the tax comes into effect, the online gambling businesses will have to deal with a considerable reduction in activity. According to AONJN, gambling businesses may end up paying up to 50% less in tax because of this reason.

It is a matter of time until we discover how these new measures will impact the gambling industry in Romania. However, we hope that the prediction made by The Association of Remote Gambling Organisations about Romanian players turning to risky behaviours won’t come to fruition and that the gambling participants will keep prioritizing responsible gambling, in spite of any decisions or taxes that can make the cut.