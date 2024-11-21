Exim Banca Românească and Damen Shipyard Galați, one of the most important players in the Romanian naval industry, have concluded a financing agreement worth 25 million euros, aimed at implementing the company’s investment program focused on the expansion and equipment of ship assembly facilities.

“As dedicated supporters of the business environment, we are constantly with businesses with a vision of development, especially in the manufacturing sector that brings added value to the Romanian economy. We believe that it is important for Romania to have strong local producers and, therefore, we are pleased to support Damen Shipyard Galați in implementing its investment projects in a strategic area of ​​activity at national and local level, which engages the workforce and an entire related sector of services and subcontractors, horizontally”, said Traian Halalai, Executive Chairman of Exim Banca Românească.

The investment that Damen Shipyard Galați is about to carry out will allow the company to expand its interior construction capabilities, especially for ships dedicated to the luxury segment, but also to the military one. This major investment project of the company is being carried out after, last year, Damen Shipyard Galați inaugurated a new robotic line for the manufacture of micropanels, an investment also financed by Exim Banca Românească.

“This year we celebrate 25 years of Damen activity in Galați and we are delighted that at this moment we are carrying out a new investment project that will allow the shipyard to evolve in a prosperous and sustainable direction. Our continuous concern has been to build a company oriented towards innovation, progress, performance and professionalism. Thus, we have consolidated our position in the industry as one of the most performing shipyards, standing out through a diversified portfolio of ships built and through the ability to respond to the most complex and demanding requirements of our customers. With a highly qualified workforce and advanced resources, we are committed to providing high-quality solutions, designed to meet the highest standards of the industry. We are determined to continue investing and are pleased that we have managed to find a partner in Exim Banca Românească to support us in our endeavor”, said Doru Gaibăr, General Manager of Damen Shipyard Galați.

The total value of investments made by the Damen group since taking over the majority stake in the shipyard in Galați in 1999 exceeds 146 million euros. The company’s major project this year was the completion of the construction and delivery of a 179-meter military support vessel for the Royal Netherlands Navy. Among the most important production projects currently underway are the construction of a multi-purpose vessel for the Portuguese Navy and the delivery of four fully electric ferries for the province of British Columbia, Canada, as part of the company’s commitment to becoming a sustainable provider of maritime solutions.