Exim Banca Românească has granted financing of approximately EUR 14 million for a greenfield investment in Brașov County – the first factory of polyisocyanurate (PIR) foam thermal insulation boards, inaugurated today in Ghimbav by Thermotop Technology.

This investment project by Thermotop Technology – the result of a partnership between the ICCO group and TOPANEL, one of the leading producers of thermal insulation panels in Romania – has a total value of nearly EUR 20 million and marks a first for the Romanian market, being the country’s first local production unit for PIR insulation boards. These materials are widely used in civil and industrial construction, as well as in thermal rehabilitation projects.

“Exim Banca Românească believes in the power of the local economy and stands by all manufacturers who generate added value, jobs, and competitive products made in Romania. Financing the Thermotop factory is an investment in the future of efficient and sustainable construction in Romania and represents just one example of our ability to provide financial solutions that stimulate our clients’ business potential,” said Traian Halalai, Executive President of Exim Banca Românească.

The new factory in Ghimbav has an estimated annual capacity of 6 million square meters and will serve both the domestic and external markets.

“The Thermotop factory reflects our ambition to continuously innovate and to contribute to the sustainable development of construction in Romania. Through this investment, we align with European trends, reduce dependence on external supply chains, and we are confident that, with Exim Banca Românească by our side, we will become a regional benchmark for quality and innovation,” said Irina Tănăsescu, Commercial Director of Topanel.

Thermotop Technology was established in 2023, and construction works began in 2024. The facility covers a total area of approximately 30,000 sqm, of which 9,000 sqm are allocated to the production hall, designed according to the latest performance and sustainability standards. The production capacity, exceeding 6 million sqm of THERMOTOP insulation boards, is intended for both the domestic market and foreign markets in Southeast Europe. THERMOTOP is currently the most efficient thermal insulation solution available on the insulation materials market.

Exim Banca Românească is one of Romania’s top banks, with 100% Romanian ownership. The bank offers the corporate segment a wide range of high-quality products and services, covering the entire financing cycle, as well as transactional services – financing, guarantees, insurance, treasury products, cash management, factoring, and trade finance. Exim Banca Românească operates a national distribution network of 82 branches and 26 business centers, the latter being dedicated exclusively to companies.