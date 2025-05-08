Moov Leasing, a Romanian company specializing in 100% digital operational leasing for individuals, microenterprises, and SMEs, has secured a syndicated loan worth €110 million to support its national expansion plans.

The facility is aligned with the company’s sustainability objectives, with the reduction of CO₂ emissions intensity from its vehicle fleet being its primary KPI. This marks Moov Leasing’s first syndicated loan of this type and one of the largest financing obtained by such a young Romanian company just two years after launching its operations. The transaction represents a defining milestone, underscoring market confidence in Moov Leasing’s innovative mobility model and its commitment to sustainable business practices and technologies.

The capital raised will directly support Moov Leasing’s plans to expand its services, enabling the company to offer accessible operational leasing solutions to a broader client base of individuals and SMEs. The financing also includes an option for future increase.

“This funding is a key moment for Moov Leasing, validating our vision. It enables us to invest directly in what matters most to us: our customers. We will be able to provide enhanced services for both current and future partners,” said Mircea Dihel, Co-Founder of Moov Leasing.

“The syndicated loan confirms our mission to revolutionize access to mobility for individuals and SMEs. We thank our financial partners and advisors for their trust, and we are confident that together we will accelerate the adoption of innovative and sustainable solutions,” added Bogdan Speteanu, Co-Founder of Moov Leasing.

The syndicated loan was granted by a consortium of lenders composed of: UniCredit Bank SA – Global Coordinator, Bookrunner, Mandated Lead Arranger and Co-Documentation Agent; UniCredit SpA – Co-Sustainability Agent; Banca Transilvania SA – Mandated Lead Arranger, Co-Documentation Agent, and Facility Agent; Raiffeisen Bank SA – Mandated Lead Arranger, Co-Sustainability Agent, and Security Agent; Exim Banca Românească SA – Mandated Lead Arranger. Sustain LCM Finance, founded by Gratia Annamaria Popescu, a former banker with recognized expertise in coordinating syndicated loans, acted as a consultant on behalf of Moov Leasing for this sustainable syndicated financing.

“We are proud to act as Global Coordinators in such a relevant transaction for Moov Leasing and an innovative milestone for the Romanian market. This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting our clients’ strategic initiatives and delivering smart financial solutions tailored to their evolving needs in a rapidly transforming sector. We appreciate the trust placed in UniCredit Bank through the recognition of our syndicated lending capabilities and are pleased to support Moov Leasing’s sustainable development strategy in this field,” stated Daniel Sava, Head of Advisory & Financing Solutions, Corporate Division, UniCredit Bank SA.

“We are pleased to support Moov Leasing in its expansion plans. Through this partnership – materialized in a unique syndicated loan transaction on the Romanian market – we reaffirm Banca Transilvania’s commitment to backing innovative companies for whom sustainability is at the core of their business model. The syndicated financing reflects our shared vision of supporting the transition to sustainable mobility,” said Cosmin Călin, Senior Executive Director of Large Corporate Clients, Structured Finance & Factoring, Banca Transilvania.

“As long-standing supporters of Romania’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, we are delighted to be part of Moov Leasing’s success and to back the company’s sustainable growth strategy. Romanian entrepreneurs will always find an open door at Exim Banca Românească, as our mission is to foster business and economic development by offering companies the best solutions to strengthen their market position or expand their operations,” said Traian Halalai, Executive President of Exim Banca Românească.

“Moov Leasing’s financing represents an innovative Sustainability KPI-Linked Finance transaction in Romania’s operational leasing sector. This deal is rooted in Moov Leasing’s sustainability strategy, with whom we have had excellent collaboration. It involves complex aspects that require coordinated efforts between the financing role and sustainability considerations. From this perspective, our partnership with Moov Leasing was a benchmark, and this initiative marks a significant step in advancing sustainable finance solutions,” said Silviu Toma, Executive Director, Structured and Project Finance, Raiffeisen Bank.

“We are pleased to have contributed to the successful structuring and coordination of this sustainability-linked syndicated loan, which proves Moov Leasing ability to secure financing to underpin its sustainable development strategy and at the same time demonstrates the growth potential of the syndicated loan market through sustainable structures in collaboration with our banking partners,” added Gratia Annamaria Popescu, CEO, Sustain LCM Finance.

Legal advisors for the transaction were Filip SCA (on behalf of the banks) and Ionescu, Stoica & Asociații (on behalf of Moov Leasing).