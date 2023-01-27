Fagura raised 780,000 Euros in equity investments in its second round on Seedrs

Fintech startup Fagura.com announces that it has successfully closed its second round of equity investments, held on the London platform Seedrs.com. More than 280 investors showed their support for the project and their trust in the team, investing amounts varying from 20 Euros to tens of thousands of Euros. In total, the investment that the startup raised was over 781 thousand Euros, including contributions from seven angel investors who joined the round directly. The total amount raised represents 195% of the round target and is one of the largest amounts raised on Seedrs by a startup from the Romanian ecosystem.

The crowdfunding campaign took place in two stages: the private one, where investors from Fagura’s community primarily invested and the public one, open to investors from all over the world. As a result, Fagura will offer circa 13.5% equity at at a 5.78 million euros post-money valuation. The funds raised in this investment round will be used to expand the project in Romania and develop the first digital banking services on the platform.

Tudor Darie, CEO @Fagura: „The second crowdfunding round was a real success for us, considering the international crisis we are going through. We were able to raise twice as much funding from our community compared to the first round, and these resources will help us grow faster in times of uncertainty. The money will also enhance our support for the people and the ideas that are changing the world.”

Mihai Stipanov, Mozaic Ventures, UK: „For us at Mozaic Ventures it is a priority to invest in ambitious projects and founders from Moldova. We found the team at Fagura very competent and capable of scaling up the product both regionally and globally. It is this scaling potential that attracted us the most in making this investment decision, but also as the original technical solution that Fagura offers.”

George Teodorescu, Angel Investor, Regional Director at Mixbook, Silicon Valley: „I believe that an investment in Fagura at this stage is a vote of confidence in their highly innovative business model, one that is adapted for the present times and technologies. I was impressed by the experience and the enthusiasm of the founding team and the way the company blends the synergies of its strategic partners and its investors to sustainably expand its footprint into new markets and products. I liked to see their ambition to create a range of financial services that people absolutely need and to build a community around their ecosystem.”

Fagura.com was launched in May 2019 and is an alternative investment platform for loans. The company was registered in Estonia with the business first tested in Moldova. Fagura deploys an automated scoring mechanism that allows loan decisions to be made in a few seconds.