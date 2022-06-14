FDI up by 34% in the first 4 months of 2022, to almost EUR 3.15 bln

Foreign direct investment increased by 34% in the first four months of this year, to 3.149 billion euros, compared to 2.35 billion euros in the same period in 2021, according to data from the National Bank of Romania.

“Direct investments of non-residents in Romania amounted to 3,149 million euros (compared to 2,350 million euros in January-April 2021), of which equity investments (including estimated net reinvested profit) amounted to a net value of 3,031 million euros and intra-group loans they registered the net value of 118 million euros “, reads a press release.

According to the Trade Register, the number of newly established foreign capital companies in Romania increased in the first four months of 2022 by 27.8%, compared to the similar period of 2021, to 2,186 units, with a share capital subscribed in the amount total of 14.008 million dollars, 31.1% lower than that of the companies registered in January-April 2021, of 20.326 million dollars.

In April 2022, 546 companies with foreign participation in the share capital were registered. Depending on the fields, most registrations were registered in professional, administrative, scientific and technical activities (23.81%), wholesale and retail trade, car and motorcycle repair (19.23% of the total) and transport, storage and communications (18.32%).

At the end of April 2022, in Romania there were 239,033 companies with foreign participation in the share capital. The value of the subscribed capital was 66.42 billion dollars.

In January – April 2022, the balance-of-payments current account posted a deficit of EUR 7,568 million, compared with EUR 4,114 million in the same year-ago period. The breakdown shows that the deficit on trade in goods widened by EUR 2,589 million, the surplus on services increased by EUR 345 million, the primary income deficit grew by EUR 1,126 million, while the secondary income surplus narrowed by EUR 84 million, the central bank also reported.