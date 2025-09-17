Fidelis 8th Edition Attracts Investments Over 2.15 Billion RON

The FIDELIS edition held from September 5–12, 2025, attracted a significant number of investors, with subscriptions totaling over 2.15 billion RON through 19,434 orders.

The euro-denominated tranche, with a 10-year maturity, was very well received by investors in this edition as well. In just 8 days, placements on this tranche exceeded the equivalent of 499 million RON (over 99 million euros), confirming confidence in long-term investments with a 6.50% interest rate.

“FIDELIS continues to be the preferred way for investors to grow their savings wisely and boldly. Raising over 2.15 billion RON in just 8 days demonstrates not only trust in the Romanian state but also investor maturity and the desire to diversify portfolios. Through FIDELIS, every investor becomes part of a story of responsibility, solidarity, and hope. Donor-investors show that investment can be a gesture of the heart, not just of the portfolio,” said Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare.

During this period, 3,637 donor-investors subscribed over 118 million RON with an 8.20% interest rate and over 8.4 million euros with a 4.10% interest rate, benefiting from a +1% interest bonus compared to standard 2-year issues. The RON issue with a 4-year maturity and 7.60% interest generated more than 100.6 million RON through 723 orders. Another RON issue, with a 6-year maturity and 7.90% interest, raised over 77 million RON through 1,395 orders.

Regarding the euro-denominated issues, the 2-year tranche with a 3.10% interest rate attracted over 81.5 million euros through 2,638 orders, while the 5-year tranche with a 5.25% interest rate raised over 77.9 million euros through 2,313 orders.

The nominal value of a FIDELIS government bond is 100 RON for RON issues and 100 euros for euro issues, with a minimum subscription threshold of 5,000 RON or 1,000 euros, respectively.

Donor-investors benefited from a tenfold reduction of the minimum subscription threshold, from 5,000 RON to 500 RON. The advantageous conditions of the new issue were available to individuals who provided proof of blood donation starting April 1, 2025.

Those investing in FIDELIS government bonds enjoy benefits such as:

the possibility to sell the bonds before maturity, receiving interest accrued for the holding period based on the price obtained on the stock exchange;

accumulated earnings from interest and profits are tax-exempt;

flexibility in managing and diversifying their portfolio.

The Ministry of Finance will publish detailed information regarding the interest rates for the next FIDELIS edition at the end of September.