Finance Ministry Draws Nearly RON 2.2bn on BSE in September

The primary offer for sale of Fidelis government bonds was carried out, between September 5 and 12, through Bucharest Stock Exchange’s system. The offer was intermediated by the syndicate formed by BT Capital Partners (Lead Manager), Banca Comerciala Romana, BRD – Groupe Societe Generale, TradeVille and UniCredit Bank (Intermediaries) and Banca Transilvania, Libra Internet Bank (Distribution Group).

During this offer, Romanians placed almost 19,500 subscription orders, for both RON denominated and EUR denominated government bonds.

The details are available in the next table:

Criteria RON issue for blood donors

2yrs RON issue

2yrs RON issue

4yrs RON issue

6yrs EUR issue for blood donors

2yrs EUR issue

2yrs EUR issue

5yrs EUR issue

10yrs ISIN RO4UOH6AFY33 ROP6PWH0TFR8 ROSLNO9KS3O1 ROHIGDV2GZL6 RO7ME2F4N6J4 RODEVKUTQUL4 ROCHUHLJ51R5 ROG7CTZ7I9J2 Simbol R2709B R2709A R2909A R3109A R2709BE R2709AE R3009AE R3509AE Yearly interest rate 8.2% p.a. 7.2% p.a. 7.6% p.a. 7.9% p.a. 4.1% p.a. 3.1% p.a. 5.25% p.a. 6.50% p.a. Amount raised (millions) 118 517.1 100.6 77.7 8.4 81.5 77.9 99.8 Nominal value RON 100 RON 100 RON 100 RON 100 EUR 100 EUR 100 EUR 100 EUR 100 Minimum subscription value RON 500 RON 5,000 RON 5,000 RON 5,000 EUR 500 EUR 1,000 EUR 1,000 EUR 1,000

The income obtained through the investment in FIDELIS government bonds, both from interest and from capital gains, is non-taxable.

Resident and non-resident individuals over the age of 18 up to the closing of the offer were able to invest in the issuance of Fidelis government bonds.

Useful information about FIDELIS government bonds – questions and answers

Where can I find the bonds that I bought in the offer?

If the bonds were subscribed through a bank or brokerage company, without signing a financial investment services contract, the government bonds are registered in the records of the Central Securities Depository on behalf of the holder. If the government bonds have been purchased based on a financial investment services contract, through a bank or brokerage company authorized to trade on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the government bonds are in the holder’s trading account.

What do I do with government bonds?

They can be kept until maturity, or the holders can sell them or buy others in any trading session at BVB, through one of the intermediaries authorized (bank or brokerage company) to trade at BVB.

If the holders want to keep government bonds, they have two options:

They will receive the interest annually, and at maturity the principal will be returned to a bank account sent to the Central Securities Depository, if the subscription was made through a bank or brokerage company, without signing a financial investment services contract.

They can open a trading account at a bank or brokerage company, by signing a financial investment services contract and can transfer the government bonds from the Central Securities Depository to this trading account. In this case, the holders will have the government bonds in the investment account in which they will receive the annual coupon, and when the bonds will mature, the principal will be returned to them.

How can I sell or buy government bonds after the offer is closed?

The trades on the Bucharest Stock Exchange take place between buyers and sellers through the trading platform. In order to be able to buy or sell, investors must have a trading account with a bank or brokerage firm. The list of intermediaries authorized to trade on BVB is available HERE.

Where can I see the current price of the bonds?

The price can be checked at any time on the Bucharest Stock Exchange website, www.bvb.ro, by entering the symbols below in the [Search] box on the main page:

R2709B – for the blood donors, 2yrs maturity government bonds denominated in RON

R2709BE – for the blood donors, 2yrs maturity government bonds denominated in EUR

R2709A – for the 2yrs maturity government bonds denominated in RON

R2909A – for the 4yrs maturity government bonds denominated in RON

R3109A – for the 6yrs maturity government bonds denominated in RON

R2709AE – for the 2yrs maturity government bonds denominated in EUR

R3009AE – for 5yrs maturity government bonds denominated in EUR

R3509AE – for 10yrs maturity government bonds denominated in EUR.