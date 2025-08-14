Finance Ministry Lists RON 1.53B Fidelis Bonds on Bucharest BSE

Ministry of Finance Raises RON 1.53 Billion in Seventh Fidelis Bonds Offer of 2025

The Ministry of Finance (MF) has secured RON 552.3 million and EUR 195 million—amounting to a total of RON 1.53 billion (over EUR 305 million)—through its seventh primary public offer this year for retail-targeted Fidelis government bonds, conducted via the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) systems.

Strong Investor Interest

“This year’s results confirm that Fidelis government bonds remain a safe and attractive savings option, with 17,293 subscription orders making Romanians investors in their own state. Over RON 1.5 billion was invested in just a few days, showing both confidence in the Romanian state and growing interest in medium- and long-term financial planning. We are also pleased that the tranche dedicated to blood donors continues to attract strong participation—proof that solidarity and investment can go hand in hand. The debut of the longest maturity in this edition, a 10-year euro-denominated bond, drew almost one-third of demand, underscoring the trust investors have in Fidelis as a tradable, transparent, and reliable instrument,” said Alexandru Nazare, Minister of Finance.

A Gateway to the Capital Market

“Through Fidelis offers, more and more Romanians are taking their first steps into investments and learning about the capital market. Since its restart in 2020, the program has attracted RON 54.9 billion, proving a lasting partnership between the Romanian state and market participants. Together, we are giving Romanians an accessible way to earn attractive interest rates on their savings, and many investors go on to explore other market opportunities,” stated Radu Hanga, President of the BVB Board of Directors.

Safe and Liquid Instrument

“In just the first half of August, over 17,000 orders were placed. Fidelis bonds, with their security, yields, and secondary market liquidity, allow investors to access their money anytime. As they gain experience, investors often diversify into stocks, bonds, and other products, tailoring portfolios to their own risk and return profiles,” added Remus Vulpescu, CEO of BVB.

A Longstanding Partnership

“For over three decades, TradeVille has opened the door for retail investors. Fidelis is a continuation of that effort—a tax-free, government-guaranteed alternative to bank deposits that investors can enter or exit anytime. Each issue brings more Romanians to the market, fostering transparency, trust, and tangible benefits,” said Miriam Andrei, CEO of TradeVille.

Offer Details

The offer ran from August 1–8, 2025, and included both RON- and EUR-denominated bonds, across maturities from two to ten years, with interest rates ranging from 3.10% to 8.20% per year. The income earned, both from interest and capital gains, is exempt from taxation.

Bonds were issued in multiple tranches, including special tranches for blood donors. The offering was managed by a syndicate led by BT Capital Partners, alongside Alpha Bank Romania, BCR, BRD – Groupe Société Générale, and TradeVille, with Banca Transilvania and Libra Internet Bank in the distribution group.

Full details on symbols, maturities, and current trading prices are available on the BVB website.