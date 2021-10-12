Fintech Revo Technologies that brought Mokka BNPL financing solution in Romania becomes a GoMag partner

Fintech Revo Technologies that introduced its Mokka Buy Now, Pay Later service in Romania earlier this year has announced its partnership with GoMag e-commerce platform that supports the work of more than 2,250 online stores.

The partnership with GoMag will allow all its online merchants to enable Mokka Buy Now, Pay Later service in their stores without any additional costs. Experience from merchants using Buy Now, Pay Later solution shows that the service increases traffic, reduces dropped baskets, and increases the average value of transactions.

The partnership with GoMag has clear objectives: “In the first year of collaboration we plan to sign more than 500 partnerships with retailers operating on the GoMag platform and offer Mokka service to as many online customers in Romania as possible”, says Alexandru Balaci, CEO Revo Technologies Romania.

“Perhaps the most vocal objection to purchases is related to financial investment. Thus, for online shops selling with GoMag, we offer a new opportunity to meet these purchase objections by using an alternative and handy payment method. The integration of Mokka into the platform is available to all traders in our portfolio, regardless of subscription type. All that remains to be done is to use it and notify its customers about this option”, says Cosmin Daraban, CEO GoMag.

Revo Technologies is the first fintech to introduce the Buy Now, Pay Later service in Romania and operates with merchants such as MobExpert, Lensa, Noriel, CCC, and others.

Buy Now, Pay Later as a category is growing quickly around the world. The service is especially popular among GenZ and Millennials because it allows shoppers to make purchases now and pay for them with convenient simple instalments. Revo is the leading BNPL player operating in multiple markets in CEE (Central and Eastern Europe) with more than 9 million registered customers and present in more than 7,500 stores.

Recent market research commissioned by Revo Technologies and carried out by the Research Agency iSense Solutions confirms that 46% of the surveyed customers know the Buy Now, Pay Later service and a similar percentage is interested in using such a financing solution with their favourite traders. The data provided by the survey shows that 55% of customers plan to purchase by obtaining financing, and the speed of approval is important for 41% and very important for 45% of them. The fastest methods of paying instalments by using phones or computers are preferred by 43% and 33% respectively.