Fitch Keeps Romania at BBB- With Negative Outlook on Finances

Fitch Agency Maintains Romania’s Rating at “BBB-”, the Last Investment-Grade Level, with Negative Outlook: “Reflects Deteriorating Public Finances, Weak Growth Estimates (below 1%), Implementation Difficulties for New Fiscal Measures, and Heightened Political Polarization.”

The decision to reaffirm Romania’s sovereign rating is supported, in the agency’s view, by EU membership and access to European funds. The negative outlook reflects what Fitch sees as a significant deterioration of Romania’s public finances, highlighted by a large fiscal deficit and a rapid increase in public debt as a share of GDP.

Fitch’s forecasts indicate GDP growth of +0.7% in 2025, compared to +0.9% in 2024, and around 1.2% in 2026 and 2027, supported by EU funds and the Eurozone’s economic recovery. Regarding public debt, Fitch projects it will rise from 55% of GDP at the end of 2024 to 63.4% in 2027, and possibly reach 70% by 2029.

Factors that could improve Romania’s rating or outlook, according to Fitch, include:

Consistent fiscal consolidation and sustained reduction of the budget deficit;

Declining public debt as a percentage of GDP;

Improvement of the current account position through reduced external debt and lower external financing risks.

Romania’s Ministry of Finance notes, on the other hand, that factors which could worsen the rating include insufficient fiscal consolidation in the medium term, a significant rise in the public debt-to-GDP ratio, and weakened credibility of public policies, macroeconomic stability, and external liquidity due to excessive deficits.

Fitch also highlights:

Inflation , forecast at an average of 6.5% in 2024–2026, double the “BBB” peer median;

High current account deficit – 8.4% of GDP in 2024, up from 6.6% in 2023. This is well above the “BBB” median of 1%, and will only slowly decline to below 7% from 2026;

Rising net external debt – projected at 26% of GDP in 2027, up from 22% in 2024, while the “BBB” median is 3%.

Fitch stresses that Romania relies on a steady inflow of external financing. Financial market tensions intensified in May 2025, after the first round of presidential elections, highlighting the country’s vulnerability to shifts in market sentiment. The prospect of substantial EU fund inflows could mitigate external risks, as they directly support foreign reserves, which fell by €6.5 billion in May due to the National Bank of Romania’s forex intervention aimed at protecting the leu after George Simion’s victory in the first round of the presidential election.

Full report available here.