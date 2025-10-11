Fitch: Romania’s Budget Deficit to Drop to 8.5% of GDP

The financial rating agency Fitch Ratings has revised its estimates for Romania’s government deficit, which is expected to decline this year to 8.5% of GDP, down from a record 9.3% of GDP last year. Due to the high starting point, the deficit is projected to fall only to 7% of GDP in 2026 and 6.5% of GDP in 2027, according to a Fitch analysis published Friday.

Fitch notes that the upward revision of the deficit forecast, following the budget adjustment, reflects the challenges Romania faces in halting the deterioration of public finances and implementing sufficient consolidation measures to reduce large fiscal deficits and stabilize debt in the medium term.

“Additional fiscal measures may face implementation challenges due to consolidation fatigue, modest economic growth, and ongoing political uncertainty,” Fitch analysts emphasize.

Limited Impact of Budget Revision

According to the October 1 budget revision, this year’s deficit will be 8.4% of GDP, compared to the 7% projected in February. Major adjustments are on the expenditure side (an increase of 27.8 billion lei, or 1.6% of Fitch’s estimated GDP), mainly due to higher interest payments and spending on social assistance and healthcare.

Fitch analysts note that this revision shows Romania’s total fiscal deficit, in cash terms, will decline by only 0.3 percentage points, from 8.7% of GDP in 2024 (while the primary deficit falls by 1.1 points). This comes despite the initial spending freeze announced in January 2025 by the former government and the July fiscal package introduced by the new coalition, initially estimated to reduce the deficit by 1.1% of GDP.

“This highlights the difficulties posed by pressures on social spending, higher borrowing costs, and slow economic growth, which complicate achieving a deficit reduction compatible with medium-term debt stabilization,” Fitch notes.

The agency stresses that deficit reduction and debt stabilization are crucial for lifting the negative outlook attached to Romania’s BBB-minus rating.

“Given the size of the deficit and the multi-year consolidation process, a key challenge will be establishing the credibility of fiscal policy, especially after multiple revisions of fiscal targets in 2024, which saw the budget deficit rise from an initial target of 5% to 8.7% on a cash basis. New packages should demonstrate the government’s commitment to reducing the deficit,” Fitch analysts concluded.