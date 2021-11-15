Fondul Proprietatea post financial results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021

Fondul Proprietatea (hereinafter “The Fund”) published today its financial results for the nine months ended on 30 September 2021 and would like to share the following highlights:

The profit realized by Fondul Proprietatea in the first nine months of 2021 was RON 3,097.7 million . The main contributor to the profit in the first nine months of 2021 was the net unrealised gain from equity investments at fair value through profit or loss amounting to RON 2,620.3 million, generated by OMV Petrom SA as a result of the positive evolution of this company’s share price during the first nine months of 2021 (increase of RON 370.6 million, share price increase of 25.7%) and by the increase in the value of unlisted holdings in the portfolio following the valuation update process (mainly due to Hidroelectrica SA, that registered an increase in valuation of RON 2,104.6 million).

of 2021 . The main contributor to the profit in the first nine months of 2021 was the net unrealised gain from equity investments at fair value through profit or loss amounting to RON 2,620.3 million, generated by OMV Petrom SA as a result of the positive evolution of this company’s share price during the first nine months of 2021 (increase of RON 370.6 million, share price increase of 25.7%) and by the increase in the value of unlisted holdings in the portfolio following the valuation update process (mainly due to Hidroelectrica SA, that registered an increase in valuation of RON 2,104.6 million). The profit realized by Fondul Proprietatea for the quarter ended on 30 September was RON 1,296.7

Gross dividend income for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2021 included the dividend income earned from the Fund’s portfolio companies, mainly from Hidroelectrica SA (RON 456.0 million) and OMV Petrom SA (RON 122.8 million).

for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2021 included the dividend income earned from the Fund’s portfolio companies, mainly from Hidroelectrica SA (RON 456.0 million) and OMV Petrom SA (RON 122.8 million). The total return for the shares traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange during the third quarter of 2021 was 66%, while the total return for the local shares traded during the first nine months of the year was 35.07% . For the GDRs traded on the London Stock Exchange, the total return in Q3 2021 was -4.68%, while YTD the total return was 30.72%.

traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange during the was while the total return for the local shares traded during of the year was . For the GDRs traded on the London Stock Exchange, the total return in Q3 2021 was -4.68%, while YTD the total return was 30.72%. The adjusted NAV per share as at 30 September 2021 was 31.14% higher than the 31 December 2020 NAV per share of RON 1.6974.

than the 31 December 2020 NAV per share of RON 1.6974. The total NAV as at 30 September 2021 was 19.5% higher compared to the end of 2020, while the NAV per share increased by 22.6% over the same period. OMV Petrom SA, the largest listed holding in the portfolio, recorded a share price increase of 25.7%, having a total NAV impact of RON 370.6 million. In addition, dividends were recorded for this company in amount of RON 116.7 million. Additionally, the value of Hidroelectrica SA increased by RON 2,104.6 million following the valuation updates conducted in March, June and September 2021 and, in addition, dividends were recorded for this company in amount of RON 456.0 million

Statement of Financial Position

RON million 30 Sep 2021 30 Jun 2021 31 Mar 2021 31 Dec 2020 30 Sep 2020 30 Sep 2021 vs. 31 Dec 2020 (%) Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited Unaudited Cash and current accounts 76.9 65.6 32.7 34.4 36.0 Deposits with banks 445.1 415.3 652.5 660.0 955.8 Government bonds 77.9 77.6 254.4 380.3 168.6 Dividend receivables – 525.3 – – 10.6 Equity investments 11,770.4 10,446.8 9,964.8 9,246.7 8,892.0 Other assets 0.4 4.1 0.9 0.6 0.4 Total assets 12,370.7 11,534.7 10,905.3 10,322.0 10,063.4 19.8% Payables 25.5 36.8 21.0 19.8 26.0 Other liabilities 80.9 69.2 33.5 35.3 128.2 Total liabilities 106.4 106.0 54.5 55.1 154.2 93.1% Total equity 12,264.3 11,428.7 10,850.8 10,266.9 9,909.2 19.5% Total liabilities and equity 12,370.7 11,534.7 10,905.3 10,322.0 10,063.4 19.8%

Source: IFRS financial statements

Statement of Comprehensive Income

RON million Q1 2021 Unaudited Q2 2021 Unaudited Q3 2021 Unaudited 9M 2021 Unaudited 9M 2020 Unaudited Unrealised loss from equity investments at fair value through profit or loss (5.3) (98.2) (3.6) (107.1) (1,741.0) Unrealised gain from equity investments at fair value through profit or loss 723.0 570.1 1,327.2 2,620.3 42,2 Realised loss from equity investments at fair value through profit or loss – – – – (198.9) Realised gain from equity investments at fair value through profit or loss – – – – 12.0 Gross dividend income – 655.1 – 655.1 1,218.7 Interest income 6.0 4.0 1.6 11.6 8.7 Other income/ (expenses), net* (1.1) 2.3 (0.4) 0.8 3.6 Net operating (loss)/ income 722.6 1,133.3 1,324.8 3,180.7 (654.7) Administration fees recognised in profit and loss (16.3) (22.5) (23.1) (61.9) (41.5) Other operating expenses (4.9) (5.0) (4.9) (14.8) (19.6) Operating expenses (21.2) (27.5) (28.0) (76.7) (61.1) Finance costs – – (0.1) (0.1) (0.1) (Loss)/ Profit before income tax 701.4 1,105.8 1,296.7 3,103.9 (715.9) Income tax – (6.1) – (6.1) (10.5) (Loss)/ Profit for the period 701.4 1,099.7 1,296.7 3,097.7 (726.4) Other comprehensive income – – – – – Total comprehensive income for the period 701.4 1,099.7 1,296.7 3,097.7 (726.4)

Source: IFRS financial statements

* Other income/ (expenses), net included mainly the net gain/ (loss) from fair value changes related to government securities, net foreign exchange gain/ (loss) and other operating income/ (expenses).