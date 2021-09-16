Garanti BBVA Consumer Finance launches its first green loans for individuals

Garanti BBVA Consumer Finance, part of Garanti BBVA Group Romania, has launched today its first green loan for individuals planning sustainable acquisitions. To encourage sustainable life choices, Garanti BBVA Consumer Finance is pledged to support every customer by covering the last two installments.

Thus, Romanians can apply for an unsecured consumer loan with a value of up to RON 400,000, for a maximum of 60 months, to purchase an electric car or bicycle, sustainable home renovation products, solar panels for their houses, environmentally friendly home applicanes or to pay the advance for a green house, for example. These are sustainable choices that can produce greater returns on the long run.

“We strongly believe that sustainability will change the way we do business and make choices in the next 10 years, both us, Garanti BBVA Consumer Finance, as well as the entire Garanti BBVA Group. We are fully aware that the major contribution to reverse the impacts of the climate change comes from the industry, however as consumers, we have the power to contribute to this, by shifting our demands to cleaner options in consumer products. By launching our first green loan, we want to contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs) for Romanian population, and I would like to underline, we are not limiting ourselves to any of the retail products, whether this means buying an electric car, solar panels, or batteries for a green house or low-energy appliances for their homes. Sustainability is the key to building a strong and successful business for the future, while minimizing negative environmenta impactsl”, stated Tolga Banyocu, General Manager at Garanti BBVA Consumer Finance.

The green consumer loan launched by Garanti BBVA Consumer Finance has an interest rate starting from 10.5%, with zero analysis and management fee. Moreover, GarantiBBVA Consumer Finance commits to pay the last 2 installments of the loan, once the destination is proven. The loan has an optional insurance attached and a grace period during the first month.