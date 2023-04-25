Garanti BBVA finances the development of Amazonia aquapark project in Timisoara

Garanti BBVA has granted EUR 5.9 million investment loan to Prompt Real Estate Solution to support the development of Amazonia water park project, which will become the largest privately operated complex of this kind in the Western part of the country.

Additional investments reached EUR 14 million, out of which 42% was financed through European grants. 150 jobs have been created with the construction of Amazonia complex.

“At Garanti BBVA we place great emphasis on supporting investments that are contributing to Romania’ development. In fact, we firmly believe that Romanian private entrepreneurs are an extremely important segment of the country’s economy, and we are always open to being a reliable financial partner for them. We are glad to support Prompt Real Estate Solution in the development of Amazonia water park, which has a tremendous potential to be ranked in the future as one of the top touristic attractions in the Western region of Romania“, said Bilge Demirer, Deputy General Manager, Commercial and SME Banking, Garanti BBVA.

The official opening of Amazonia Aqua Park took place at the end of March, in Timisoara city, Avram Imbroane Street, No. 56. The construction works took 21 months and involved extensive urban reconstruction.

With over 1,700 square metres of water surface, the aqua park will provide its guests with the ideal environment for relaxation and entertainment, offering four indoor slides, waterfall, lazy and quick rivers, a kid’s pool with a playground, several thermal pools, 2 bars and a restaurant.

Visitors can enjoy SPA services with the largest variety of saunas in Timisoara or choose a complex experience in the Asian therapy area. The Amazonia complex also features a health clinic where dedicated and well-trained staff await visitors with medical procedures, physiotherapy, kinetotherapy and hydrokinetotherapy – all combined with the extraordinary qualities of the thermal waters. Guests can also take advantage of accommodation in comfortable and modern rooms or suites within the hotel premises of the Amazonia complex.