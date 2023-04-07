GDP up by 4.7% in 2022 as against the previous year

The Gross Domestic Product estimated for 2022 amounted to 1409783.9 million lei current prices, increasing – in real terms – by 4.7% as against 2021, according to the latest estimates by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The Gross Domestic Product estimated for Q4 2022 amounted to 419646.0 million lei current prices, increasing – in real terms – by 4.5% as against Q4 2021.

Gross domestic product in Q4 2022 was, in real terms, by 1.0%1 bigger, as compared to Q3 2022. As against the same quarter of 2021, the Gross Domestic Product recorded an increase by 4.5% for unadjusted series and by 4.8% for seasonally adjusted series.

The seasonally adjusted series of quarterly Gross Domestic Product were re– adjusted as a result of the revision of the estimates for Q1–Q4 2022, no significant differences being recorded as compared to the version published in the Press release no. 54 of March 8, 2023.

The Gross Domestic Product – seasonally adjusted data – estimated for Q4 2022 amounted to 359725.0 million lei current prices, increasing – in real terms – by 1.0% against Q3 2022 and increasing by 4.8% against Q4 2021.