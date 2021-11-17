Gov’t grants EUR 10 M aid scheme to Romanian beekeepers

On Wednesday, the Government in Bucharest approved the decision on an aid scheme to the local beekeeping sector to counter “the effects of unfavorable hydrometeorological phenomena during March and May 2021 on the beekeeping sector”. The scheme provides aid of 23.7 lei for a bee family. The aid goes to 2,246,866 families of bees, so about EUR 10 million.

The purpose of this aid is to support the activity in the beekeeping sector to compensate for the effects of the heavy rains and bad weather from March to May this year on the beekeeping sector, so as to ensure the continuation of the production cycle.

The total value of the de minimis aid scheme is 53,250,724 lei, representing 10,763,157.96 euros at the exchange rate set by the European Central Bank on September 30, 2021, respectively 4.9475 lei for one euro.

The source of funding is the state budget, within the budget provisions approved by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The period for submitting applications and accompanying documents is between the second working day after the entry into force of this decision and November 26, 2021. The scheme runs through the county centers of the Agency for Payments and Intervention for Agriculture, and the payment deadline is December 31, 2021.