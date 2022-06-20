Green light for Dan Ostahie to take over Porsche Bank

The Competition Council announced on Monday that it has authorized the transaction by which the businessman, Dan Ostahie, controls the Altex group, will take over Porsche Bank, one of the smallest banks in the market, which had assets of around 900 million at the end of 2020. lei (and a market share of 0.16%).

“Following the analysis, the Competition Council found that this operation does not raise significant obstacles to effective competition in the Romanian market or in a substantial part of it and that there are no serious doubts about its compatibility with a normal competitive environment “, the Council announced.

Dan Ostahie controls the Altex Group, which is organized on several lines of activity, namely: retail, IT services, import, production and distribution of electro-IT & C products, service, non-banking financial services, transport, automotive, real estate.

Porsche Bank is part of the Porsche Finance Romania Group. The group operates in Romania on the financial-banking services market through Porsche Bank Romania S.A. and Porsche Leasing Romania IFN S.A., whose predominant activity is lending (especially in the form of consumer loans and car leasing).