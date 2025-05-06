For the first time, the National Bank of Romania announced an exchange rate of 5.03 lei for one euro. The threshold of 5 lei for one euro was exceeded on Tuesday, when the Central Bank published data on the exchange rate.

The leu also depreciated sharply against the US dollar, the pound sterling, and the Swiss franc.

At the same time, the 3-month Robor index rose to 6.08% on Tuesday, from 5.9% on Monday.

This level is more of a psychological one, the difference between an exchange rate of 4.97 and 5.03 lei being 6 bani. However, a depreciated exchange rate will make imports more expensive and on the other hand will help exporters collect more lei on the invoiced currency. With the new exchange rate, the rates of those who have bank loans in euros will increase slightly.

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) spent 2 billion euros on Monday alone to maintain the leu’s exchange rate stability following George Simion’s victory in the first round of the presidential election, official sources told G4Media. Pressure on the national currency began on Monday morning and intensified in the afternoon as investors rushed to sell lei and buy euros to protect their deposits, the same sources told G4Media.

Dan Suciu, the spokesperson for the National Bank of Romania, confirmed to G4Media the pressure on the leu exchange rate and the fact that the National Bank of Romania spent 2 billion euros on Monday alone to maintain the leu’s stable exchange rate after George Simion’s victory in the first round of the presidential elections:

“Recently, an important change has occurred on the foreign exchange market. Capital inflows have decreased, and outflows have increased significantly. Consequently, in order to temper these movements, liquidity must be attracted from the market and interest rates must increase. The National Bank will seek an optimum for this situation,” Dan Suciu told G4Media.

“A similar situation happened immediately after the first round of the 2024 presidential elections, when Călin Georgescu won,” the quoted sources said.

Investors and ordinary citizens began selling lei and buying euros for fear of the economic consequences of a possible victory for George Simion, the quoted official sources told G4Media.