How can a Ukrainian or Foreign citizen be tax registered in Romania?

Tax registration in Romania is an essential requirement for individuals who owe taxes in Romania, whether it is a Romanian or foreign citizen with operations in Romania. According to the Tax Procedure Code, the tax registration in Romania is based on a tax registration number (TRN) in Romania, representing a numerical code that attests that the individual has been taken into the register of the tax authority in Romania and that he can declare his tax liabilities in Romania. Thus, a Ukrainian citizen can obtain a tax registration number (TRN) in Romania, in order to be able to pay taxes in Romania, even if he is not resident.

What is a tax registration number (TRN) in Romania?

Any Ukrainian or foreign citizens who wishes to declare his tax liabilities in Romania must obtain a tax registration number (TRN) in Romania. Thus, through the tax registration number (TRN) in Romania, Ukrainian or foreign citizens will be identified by ANAF for tax purposes and will be able to pay their taxes in Romania.

Why does an Ukrainian or foreign citizen need a tax registration number (TRN) in Romania?

The tax registration number (TRN) in Romania attests that the Ukrainian or Foreign citizen has been taken into register of the tax authority in Romania. Also, not often an Ukrainian or foreign citizen could decide on buying an apartment in Romania, buying a vehicle in Romania, trading activities in Romania or any other activities that require declaring tax liabilities in Romania. These operations can be done by an Ukrainian or foreign citizen only if he has previously obtained the tax registration number (TRN) in Romania, so that the taxes can be paid in Romania. If the Ukrainian or foreign citizen did not obtain the tax registration number (TRN) in Romania and, implicitly, did not declare his tax liabilities in Romania even though he was compelled to do so, he will have to face unpleasant consequences, such as the payment of fines.

A lawyer specialized in tax law, tax registration and obtaining the tax registration number (TRN) can guide you in the procedure for obtaining the tax registration number (TRN) in Romania for the possibility of paying taxes in Romania if the Ukrainian or foreign citizen wants to buy an apartment in Romania, to buy a vehicle in Romania, to open a bank account in Romania or any other activity that requires declaration of tax liabilities in Romania.

What is the procedure for tax registration of an Ukrainian citizen or other nationality in Romania?

In order for the Ukrainian citizen or other nationality to be able to obtain the tax registration number (TRN) in Romania, it is necessary to submit the Declaration 030 of the tax authority in Romania regarding the tax registration in Romania, the identity document of the Ukrainian citizen or other nationality, the handwritten declaration stating the reason why he wants the tax registration in Romania and the identity document of the person empowered. After submitting these documents, the tax registration number (TRN) in Romania will be obtained within 30 days.