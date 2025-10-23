How Much Can You Still Borrow at the End of 2025?

As of October 1, 2025, the Consumer Credit Reference Index (IRCC) has climbed to 6.06%, the highest level since its introduction in 2019. This increase directly impacts Romanians’ borrowing capacity, limiting access to financing even for those with stable incomes.

For a mortgage loan of 500,000 lei, the minimum required income has risen by almost 450 lei compared to the previous quarter, to maintain the same debt-to-income ratio. Since banks keep the same maximum debt thresholds, 40%, 45%, or 55%, depending on the loan type, the higher IRCC automatically results in larger monthly installments and lower amounts available for borrowing.

In an economic context marked by inflation, rising prices, and declining purchasing power, more and more clients are finding that, even though their income has not changed, their credit eligibility has decreased significantly.

As a result, thorough and up-to-date financial analysis becomes essential before making any borrowing decision: comparing bank offers, recalculating repayment capacity, and adjusting financing plans can make the difference between a safe and a risky choice.

How Much Can Romanians Borrow at the End of 2025?

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), the average net monthly salary in August 2025 was 5,387 lei, down 130 lei (-2.4%) from July.

At this income level, an individual with no other bank loans can obtain a maximum mortgage of 325,000 lei, over 360 months.

“For Romanians earning the minimum gross salary of 4,050 lei (equivalent to 2,574 lei net), borrowing options are significantly limited. Under these conditions, the maximum loan amount, for a 360-month mortgage and assuming no other active debts, is 150,000 lei”, said Valentin Anghel, Founder & CEO of AVBS Credit Brokerage.

Official INS data also shows that in Q2 2025, the average monthly household income was 9,502 lei, equivalent to 3,824 lei per person. Salary income remained the main source, accounting for 69.1% of the total, while social benefits (money or aid provided by the state) dropped to 19.4%, compared to 20.5% in Q1.

At the same time, the urban–rural gap continues to widen: urban households recorded an average monthly income of 11,091 lei, about 40% higher than rural households. Per person, the difference is even more pronounced, 4,572 lei in urban areas versus around 3,000 lei in rural ones.

Financial Prudence and Planning in the Face of Rising IRCC

The IRCC increase affects not only those taking out new loans but also Romanians with existing loans, whose monthly installments will be recalculated quarterly.

In this context, experts recommend a cautious and informed approach before making major financial decisions.

“The rise in IRCC is a clear signal that the lending market is entering a phase where financial planning matters more than ever. Romanians should regularly check their credit eligibility and compare available offers to avoid over-indebtedness. Through professional analysis and personalised financial assistance, the clients can identify solutions tailored to their profile: refinancing, restructuring, or renegotiating loan terms. We believe that a sound financial decision begins with access to accurate information and expert guidance, and today, the role of credit brokers is more important than ever”, added Valentin Anghel, Founder & CEO of AVBS Credit Brokerage.