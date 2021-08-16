HPD Lendscape chosen to support Banca Transilvania growing factoring volumes and digitalisation drive

Romania-based Banca Transilvania has selected HPD Lendscape, a leading international secured-lending platform vendor, as their technology partner to expand their product offering, streamline lending processes, and further digital and mobile services.

Since 2014, factoring volume has nearly doubled in Romania. According to FCI statistics, it is one of the very few countries to record growth in total factoring volume during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis (3.5% in 2020). Banca Transilvania has grown dynamically in the last few years and is one of Romania’s leading banks offering factoring services.

Designed as a secure, flexible solution with automation and efficiency in mind, the Lendscape platform will allow Banca Transilvania to support growing factoring volumes and build streamlined digital experiences while minimizing risk and diversifying its portfolio of products to meet customer needs.

“We thank Banca Transilvania for placing their trust in our company and our Lendscape platform,” said HPD Lendscape CEO Kevin Day. “We are confident that we will have a successful implementation project to enable the bank to quickly realise the benefits of our leading technology, to grow its portfolio and increase the funding it delivers to Romanian businesses.”

Fully browser-based with power-user functionality and new UX, version 10 of Lendscape offers Banca Transilvania flexibility, sophistication and simplicity while supporting their customers with more personalised digital products and paperless services, faster funding decisions and a unique, real-time, customer online and mobile user-friendly experience.

HPD Lendscape’s Regional Commercial Director, Claudia Perri has been working closely with Banca Transilvania and commented, “The team at Banca Transilvania have been a delight to work with. They have an excellent vision and some exciting ideas to develop the market based on Lendscape. I am really excited to see how the business evolves over the coming months and years.”

With this new collaboration, HPD Lendscape extends the local footprint, by supporting the three market-leading banks with more than half of the market’s factoring volumes running on the Lendscape platform