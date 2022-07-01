IFC Appoints New Vice President for Europe

International Finance Corporation (IFC) today announced the appointment of Alfonso Garcia Mora as the new Vice President for Europe, and Latin America and the Caribbean. In his new role, Garcia Mora will spearhead IFC’s operations in the two regions, including overseeing IFC’s response to the war in Ukraine and encouraging the growth of the private sector to tackle main development challenges.

“Given the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and now the war in Ukraine, we need to be strategic to optimize our development impact in these two regions,” said Garcia Mora. “ I look forward to supporting governments and the private sector with high-impact projects that foster a green, inclusive and resilient recovery and help address each region’s development challenges.”

Garcia Mora will be responsible for IFC’s investments, advisory work, and donor partnerships across Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean

Most recently, Garcia Mora was IFC’s Regional Vice President for Asia and the Pacific. Prior to that, he was a Director at the World Bank in charge of various regions, including Europe and Latin America as well as Global Director for Finance, Competitiveness, and Innovation.

Prior to joining the World Bank Group, Garcia Mora was a Partner-Managing Director with Analistas Financieros Internacionales, a Spanish financial consulting firm. In that capacity, he worked with the private sector, regulators, governments, and development finance institutions in different countries.

Garcia Mora has a PhD in Financial Economics from Universidad Autonoma de Madrid, Spain, and has lectured and published extensively on banking and financial-sector issues.