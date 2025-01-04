The International Monetary Fund (IMF) published on Friday, at the end of its regular mission to Romania, growth forecasts of 1% in 2025 and 1.4% in 2026. The Monetary Fund showed that inflation will remain high until the end of 2026 and warned that a downgrade of the sovereign credit rating remains a risk due to concerns about the implementation of structural reforms.

Outlook: The economy is expected to grow gradually amid the necessary fiscal consolidation, which is essential to address the widening of the two deficits. Inflation is expected to remain elevated temporarily before returning to the National Bank of Romania’s (BNR) tolerance range by the end of 2026.

Growth is projected to rise gradually to moderate levels as fiscal consolidation takes hold. Real GDP is forecast to increase by 1.0% in 2025 and 1.4% in 2026, as the acceleration of investments financed through the NGEU partially offsets the moderation in private consumption caused by temporarily high inflation and the effects of fiscal consolidation. The government has introduced a broad package of fiscal reforms for 2025–2026, including changes to increase standard and reduced VAT rates, alongside a continuation of the public sector wage and pension freeze in 2026. Overall inflation is expected to remain high over the next 12 months before returning to the BNR’s tolerance range by the end of 2026.

Downside risks to the outlook include slower growth, while upside risks pertain to inflation. Sovereign credit rating downgrades remain a risk due to concerns over the implementation of planned fiscal consolidation for 2025–2026 and the medium-term sustainability of public finances given the still-high fiscal deficit. Slower growth among key trading partners—possibly combined with higher trade barriers, uncertainty, and intensified regional conflicts—could reduce trade and FDI flows. On the upside, strong implementation of fiscal adjustments and EU-funded investment projects could boost investor sentiment and lower risk premiums faster than expected, resulting in higher private investment and economic growth. Inflationary upside risks include higher energy prices and adverse climate shocks affecting food prices. Wage growth exceeding expectations, potentially driven by temporarily high inflation, could delay the projected normalization of core inflation.

The major fiscal consolidation planned for 2025–2026 is welcome, and its implementation, along with further medium-term adjustments, is essential to restore fiscal sustainability and market confidence. If fully implemented, the reform package is expected to reduce primary fiscal deficits by roughly 1¼ and 2 percentage points of GDP in 2025 and 2026, respectively, lowering the general government deficit to around 6% of GDP in 2026. However, the fiscal deficit is projected to decline only gradually thereafter, reaching around 5% of GDP by 2030, with public debt-to-GDP remaining close to 70%. Additional fiscal adjustments of roughly ⅔ of a percentage point of GDP per year on average from 2027 onward will be needed to further reduce the deficit below 3% of GDP in the medium term and stabilize public debt around 60%. Announcing concrete measures applicable from 2027 in advance would help restore credibility, increase fiscal predictability, facilitate household and business planning, and improve the investment climate.

Further medium-term fiscal reforms, combined with full use of available EU funds, would help strengthen public finances while supporting economic growth. Romania’s tax revenues as a share of GDP are among the lowest in the EU and insufficient to meet growing social protection and public service needs at levels aligned with EU averages. A fiscal reform package aimed at increasing revenue collection and improving equity, while strengthening work incentives and remaining attractive for capital investment, would facilitate growth-friendly and equitable fiscal consolidation.

Amid significant fiscal consolidation, it is crucial to advance structural reforms to sustainably strengthen growth and unlock committed EU funds. Romania’s public investment management framework should be further reinforced through improved coordination and monitoring, supporting efficient planning, allocation, and implementation of public investments. Continued prudence in wage and pension policies beyond 2026 is also necessary.

Other structural fiscal reforms to improve fiscal governance and efficiency are essential to support effective implementation of fiscal adjustments. Ongoing government efforts toward digitalization would strengthen tax administration and public service delivery. The planned introduction of a new digital budgeting platform is a positive development for enhancing information management and budget planning. To further improve spending efficiency, regular reviews of public sector expenditures should be better integrated into annual budgeting. A stronger medium-term fiscal framework incorporating credible medium-term revenue and expenditure strategies, along with contingency plans, would also help establish fiscal prudence and credibility.

Fiscal policy: The recent reform package for 2025–2026, including tax reforms, is welcome and marks an important step forward. Its full implementation and further adjustment measures from 2027 to reduce the fiscal deficit below 3 percent of GDP are critical to restore fiscal and macroeconomic sustainability.

Monetary policy: The NBR’s prudent approach remains appropriate, and interest rate cuts should only be resumed once inflation is on a firmly declining path. Greater exchange rate flexibility over the medium term would enhance resilience to shocks. Structural policies: Advancing structural reforms, including strengthening state efficiency, is crucial for the full use of EU funds and for supporting growth amid the necessary fiscal adjustment.