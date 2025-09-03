FINANCIALTOP NEWS

IMF visits Bucharest to review latest economic trends

By Romania Journal
An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission, led by Joong Shik Kang, will visit Bucharest from September 3 to 12, 2025, to analyze recent developments in the Romanian economy.

The Fund team will analyze recent economic developments and policies. It will meet with officials from the Ministry of Finance, the National Bank of Romania, and other government agencies, as well as with representatives of the private sector and non-governmental organizations,” the international financial institution announced.
The consultations constitute a surveillance exercise that is mandatory for all member states. The purpose of the Article IV consultations is to examine the financial and economic situation at the national level and to formulate general recommendations regarding monetary, financial and economic policies to be followed in order to ensure stability and positive developments in the economy.
Romania currently does not have an ongoing financing arrangement with the International Monetary Fund, but the financial institution annually assesses the evolution of the Romanian economy, based on the Article IV consultations.
This year, an IMF mission also took place in Bucharest, also led by Joong Shik Kango, from 3 to 7 February 2025.
The International Monetary Fund has worsened its estimates regarding the growth of the Romanian economy this year, from 3.3% as previously forecast, to 1.6%, according to the “World Economic Outlook” (WEO) report, published in April 2025 by the international financial institution.
