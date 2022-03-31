Impetum Group is launching Agista – the first Romanian investment fund to develop local companies through the capital market

Impetum Group launched Agista, the first investment fund in Romania focused on the AeRO market, helping local SMEs to get listed on the stock market, financing and accelerating their increase through the capital market. Agista sets out with a EUR 25 million capitalization, nearly half of the entire capital raised by the AeRO market companies in 2021, and is planning to invest in 20 local companies in the next two years, out of the 150 to be analysed.

Agista is launched at a time when, although there is money in the market – a total of EUR 33.5 billion in bank deposits owned by individuals*, none of it reaches any of the companies in need of it. In the same time, the equity financing deficit of SMEs is EUR 4.64 billion.

In recent years, Bucharest Stock Exchange has experienced a development correlated with all our efforts and those of the entire community to stimulate the use of the capital market for financing Romanian companies. From this perspective, the AeRO market has had an essential role in bringing us even closer to the entrepreneurs and their developing companies, and last year’s evolution, as well as Q1 2022, is a tangible proof in this regard. We are talking about 27 companies listed on the AeRO market that managed to attract financing worth EUR 70 million, and another 27 bond issues worth EUR 63.1 million. The positive evolution of the AeRO market is also reflected in the launch of the first index dedicated to this market, BET AeRO. The establishment of the first investment fund dedicated to the AeRO market by Impetum Group is yet another step towards consolidating it as a growth market for SMEs, stated Radu Hanga, President of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The experience and practice within the Impetum Group community have taught us that when businesses manage to scale their success in a sustainable manner, it has a positive impact on the entire society. It is precisely for the purpose of bearing a hand to the education and maturity of the Romanian capital market, that we have created, through Agista, a first Romanian institutional instrument, dedicated to robust companies, wishing to develop through listing on the local stock exchange. A solid economy needs healthy companies which should perform efficiently whilst supporting development. We believe in the Romanian economy and we are acting in this respect, stated Andrei Cionca, Impetum Group CEO and co-founder.

What is Agista going to do?

The core business will consist of PRE-IPO investments, as well as listed shares of companies showing potential. More than just a capital investor, Agista will be an active partner that provides complementary expertise to Romanian entrepreneurs in order to accelerate their businesses and to open access to a relevant business ecosystem.

Agista will act as an anchor investor, with an aim to hold minority packages in companies with a turnover of EUR 3-15 million. The investment ticket will be EUR 500,000 – 2.5 million, and Agista will act from a strategic place, at board level, in terms of company development, said Nicolae Kovacs, Agista CEO.