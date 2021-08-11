In 14 years, Romanians have made 820 million payments through the PayPoint Romania network

In those 14 years since PayPoint entered the Romanian market, Romanians have made over 820 million payments worth 69 billion lei, through the company’s national network.

Of these, approximately 123 million payments were made in the last year alone (July 2020 – July 2021), and their value amounts to over 13 billion lei. The average value of a transaction, according to data from the last 13 years, was 80 lei, and in the last year it has increased to 105 lei.

“In 14 years we have developed long-term partnerships with over 210 providers of telecommunications, utilities, transportation and financial services, the goal being to provide customers with secure payment solutions, accessible both in urban and rural areas. The PayPoint strategy has always been a consumer-oriented one and its needs: we have invested both in infrastructure and network expansion nationwide, to increase its accessibility, but also in technology, to provide secure and efficient payment solutions to any customer.

Our plans are focused on the same vision, to provide customers with secure and complete services for paying bills, as well as other services such as electronic top-up, mortgage payments or vignette payment. We will continue to develop the range of services offered, one of our priorities being the modernization of our terminal network. At the same time, we are working to develop new electronic services to add value to consumers and traders.” – Utku Ogrendil, CEO of PayPoint Romania.

At the moment, the PayPoint network counts over 19,000 partner locations, being extended in 5,520 locations in rural and urban areas. The company has entered the market in May 2007 through the acquisition of Paystore, a local provider of electronic top-up services. In 2008, PayPoint also entered the bill payment retail segment. Since March 2021, the assets and operations of PayPoint Services SRL are owned by the private equity fund Innova Capital.