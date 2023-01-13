Inflation slightly down in December, yet prices continued to rise

The annual inflation rate decreased to 16.4% in December 2022, from 16.8% in November, due to the increase in the price of food products by 22.05%, non-food goods by 14.95% and services by 9.78 %, according to the data of the National Institute of Statistics, released on Friday.

In December, consumer prices increased by 0.37% compared to the previous month, as food goods were more expensive by 1.26%, services by 0.67%, while non-food goods were reduced by 0.32%. The average rate of change in consumer prices in the last 12 months (January 2022 – December 2022) compared to the previous 12 months (January 2021 – December 2021) is 13.8%.

The harmonized consumer price index (HICP), indicator for determining inflation at the level of the EU member states, in December 2022 compared to November 2022 is 100.12%. The annual inflation rate in December 2022 compared to December 2021 calculated on the basis of the harmonized consumer price index (HICP) is 14.1%. The average rate of change in consumer prices in the last 12 months (January 2022 – December 2022) compared to the previous 12 months (January 2021 – December 2021) determined on the basis of the HIPC is 12%.

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) increased the inflation forecast for the end of this year to 16.3% and estimates an inflation of 11.2% for the end of next year, according to the data presented in November by the governor of the BNR, Mugur Isărescu.

The highest price hikes as against December 2021: sugar (62%), electricity (45) and gas (39%). Price hikes were also seen in oil (37,46%), gas- 35,73%, eggs- 35,51%, potatoes: 35,43%, flour: 33%, cheese: 31,59%, milk and dairy: 30,67%, bread: 25,83%, vegetables: 22.24%, water and waste: 21,05%, coffee: 21,02%, rents: 7,36%.