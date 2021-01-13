ING Bank Romania has new chief economist

Valentin Tătaru has been appointed chief economist of ING Bank Romania as of this month. Valentin joined ING Romania in 2007.

He has worked for 10 years within the treasury department, managing the bank’s liquidity and transactions on the interbank monetary market. He was named economist within the economic research department in 2018, covering the macroeconomic analysis of several countries (Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia).

As chief economist, Valentin Tătaru will continue his activity of macroeconomic research focusing on Romania’s economy, but also the economies in the region.

“I have all confidence that Valentin Tătaru will continue and develop an already solid tradition of the ING’s macroeconomic analysis department to represent a benchmark of credibility and professionalism on the local market and on the regional one,” said Florin Ilie, deputy CEO and Head of Wholesale Banking Romania.

Valentin Tătaru graduated the General Economy Faculty within the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest, and he also has a master degree of European Economic Studies. He has a Certified Treasury Professional diploma from AFP (Association for Financial Professionals) and ACI Diploma de la Financial Markets Association.