INS: Average gross salary down in Romania in May compared to April

In May 2022, the average gross earnings were 6358 lei, with 85 lei (–1.3%) lower than the one registered in April 2022, says the recent report on the average gross earnings conducted by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The average net earnings were 3928 lei, decreasing as against the previous month with 39 lei (–1.0%), according to the same source.

INS says that the highest values of the average net earnings were recorded in computer programming, consultancy and related activities (including information service activities) (9178 lei), while the lowest in accommodation and food service activities (2120 lei).

As compared to May of the previous year, the average net earnings increased by 12.5%). The real earnings index1 was 98.3% in May 2022 in relation with May 2021, while the real earnings index was 97.8% in May 2022 as against April 2022.

As compared to October 1990, the real earnings index was 222.6%, by 4.9 percentage points lower than the one recorded in April 2022.

May 2022 as compared to April 2022

In May 2022, in the majority of activities belonging to the economic sector2, the level of the average net earnings decreased due to granting in the previous months of the occasional bonuses, payments in kind and other allowances, amounts from the net profit and other funds. Also, the decreases of the average net earnings were caused by the production un–achievements or lower receipts (depending on contracts/projects), as well as hiring staff with lower earnings as against the average, in certain economic activities.

The most significant decreases in the average net earnings at section/division level of NACE Rev.2 have been recorded as follows:

• By 19.2% in mining of coal and lignite, by 17.8% in insurance, reinsurance and pension funding (except compulsory social security), respectively by 15.3% in manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products;

• Between 6.5% and 11.0% in telecommunications, financial service activities (except insurance and pension funding), electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi–trailers, manufacture of other non–metallic mineral products, activities auxiliary to financial services and insurance activities;

• Between 3.0% and 6.0% in computer programming, consultancy and related activities (including information service activities), mining support service activities, manufacture of rubber and plastic products, water transport, manufacture of basic metals, other mining and quarrying, manufacture of beverages, postal and courier activities, real estate activities, manufacture of fabricated metal products (except machinery and equipment), publishing activities.

Increases of the average net earnings as against April 2022 were determined by the occasional bonuses (annual, for holidays or for performance bonuses, the 13th salary), payments in kind and other allowances, amounts from the net profit and other funds (including value tickets). Also, the increases of the average net earnings were due to higher production achievements or receipts level (depending on contracts/projects).

The most significant increases in the average net earnings at section/division level of NACE Rev.2 have been recorded as follows:

• By 26.6% in manufacture of tobacco products, respectively by 15.4% in extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas;

• Between 2.0% and 5.0% in manufacture of leather and related products, manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products, land transport and transport via pipelines, manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations, manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilisers and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms, other manufacturing, air transport.

In the budgetary sector3 were registered increases of the average net earnings as against the previous month, mainly due to granting of value tickets (holiday vouchers), in education (+11.6%), respectively in public administration (+3.1%). In human health and social work activities, the average net earnings slightly decreased as against the previous month (–1.0%)