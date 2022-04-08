INS: Romania had economic growth of 5.9% in 2021

Romania’s economy registered in 2021 an increase of 5.9% compared to 2020 and 2.4% on the gross series in the fourth quarter of last year, compared to the same quarter of 2020, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) reported on Friday. In real terms, Romania’s GDP decreased by 0.1% compared to the third quarter of 2021.

As against the same quarter of 2020, the Gross Domestic Product recorded an increase by 2.4% for unadjusted series and by 3.9% for seasonally adjusted series.

The Gross Domestic Product – seasonally adjusted data – estimated for Q4 2021 amounted to 305569.3 million lei current prices, decreasing – in real terms – by 0.1% against Q3 2021 and increasing by 3.9% against Q4 2020.

The Gross Domestic Product estimated for 2021 amounted to 1055548.8 million lei current prices, increasing – in real terms – by 3.9% as against 2020.

The Gross Domestic Product estimated for Q4 2021 amounted to 3273525.0 million lei current prices, increasing – in real terms – by 1.4% as against Q4 2020, INS further says.

