Euroins Romania signs partnerships with the members of ACODAREN

Euroins România Asigurare Reasigurare SA announces the conclusion of a long-term partnership with the members of ACODAREN – Association of Dacia, Renault, Nissan Dealers, through which the beneficiaries of the compensations based on the MTPL policies will have access to the best quality repairs.

With almost 70 members, ACODAREN is the largest association of branded car services, covering virtually the entire national territory with repair services for Dacia, Renault and Nissan vehicles.

“The partnership with ACODAREN member companies includes, in addition to the payment of financial receivables, the establishment of reference tariffs so that damaged and repaired vehicles based on a damage file issued by Euroins Romania will be delivered to the owners faster.

Euroins Romania remains open to mutually beneficial agreements with all companies specialized in car repairs provided that all tariffs can be agreed in accordance with official statistics existing so far”, reads an Euroins press release.