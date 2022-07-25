Groupama appoints National Sales Director

Groupama, one of the leaders of the insurance market in Romania, announces the appointment of Alexandru Georgescu to the position of National Sales Director and member of the company’s Executive Committee, starting on September 1, 2022.

From this position, Alexandru Georgescu will develop the sales strategy in line with Groupama’s values ​​and coordinate the implementation of action plans to continue the sustainable development of the company in the insurance market.

“Alexandru’s choice for this position is justified not only by his rich experience in the insurance industry, but also by the professionalism and character he has shown in the 13 years since he has been with the Groupama team. Alexandru has made an important contribution to the company’s achievements, so I have confidence in his ability to successfully coordinate the activity of our sales channels, to respond as best as possible to both our sustainable development plans and the needs of our customers and partners”, said François Coste, Groupama CEO.

“I am proud to have been part of the Groupama team since the beginning, to have grown and developed in a company with strong values ​​and principles, alongside a high-performing team. At the center of our sales strategy, as indeed of our entire activity, will always be our customers and partners, with whom we aim every time to develop long-lasting relationships based on trust, something so necessary in a world at risk. I am happy for this new role and I am confident that together we will succeed in achieving our goals of sustainable and sustainable growth”, said Alexandru Georgescu, Groupama National Sales Director.

Alexandru has been a member of the Groupama team since the Group’s entry into the Romanian market and has extensive experience in the insurance industry, in multiple roles in the sales structure, from Sales Inspector, Agency Director, to Zonal Director and Director of Brokers, Leasing and Partnerships Strategic.

As Groupama National Sales Director, Alexandru will coordinate the Own Network Sales Department, the International Brokers and Leasing Department, the Retail Brokers Department, the Bancassurance Strategic Partnerships Department, the Sales Analysis and Development Department.