New CEO for Euroins Romania

Euroins Insurance Group announced Tanja Blatnik as its new General Manager for Romania. The proposal of Euroins Insurance Group was accepted by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Romania. Mrs. Blatnik joins Euroins România with over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry, managing and leading important operational teams and innovative projects across Central Europe. Prior to joining Euroins Romania, Tanja Blatnik held the position of executive director for operations in Generali Insurance Slovenia and previously same position in Adriatic Slovenica Insurance Company, second biggest insurance company from Slovenia with 300 million EUR in revenue.

“I am extremely excited for this new role here at Euroins România, and I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead. I want to take all of the experience I have accumulated over the past years and work alongside the entire team to focus on improving our services in a digitally-driven environment. Euroins Romania is in a process of repositioning on the insurance market with a strategy centered on three main pillars: value creation, diversification and digitalization. Customer and partners relationships, satisfaction and trust are key to this process and vital elements for the long-term success of the company. In order to achieve efficiency enhancement and the flexibility of leadership and management, these changes will start within the company,” said Tanja Blatnik, the new General Manager for Euroins România.

Kiril Boshov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Euroins Romania stated: “Tanja Blatnik is a great addition to our team. Alongside her, Euroins Romania will be able to grow by focusing on digitalization as well as focusing on applying the highest standards of quality. I am certain that under her leadership, Euroins Romania will strengthen its position as one of the leaders in the Romanian insurance market.”

Euroins Romania acknowledges and emphasizes the importance of customer relationship, satisfaction and trust, all of which are vital elements for the long-term success of the company. In 2020, the Board of Directors of Euroins undertook various actions in order to grow this satisfaction and the results are already positive: in the last quarter of 2020 the company registered 30% less complaints compared to the start of the year, which is respectively a 50% decrease in the complaints lodged by individuals. Euroins Romania is also introducing attractive Non-MTPL products to the market in 2021, starting with road side assistance and health products.

“We understand that the change of our behavior will not be seen immediately, but we have taken the improvements of our service to heart and our continued work on this front makes us certain that in time our customer satisfaction rate will grow even further. All these changes must bring added value to customers, shareholders and also to the insurance market in Romania. This is a mission that will strengthen our position as one of the leading providers in the Romanian insurance market”, also stated Tanja Blatnik, the new General Manager for Euroins România.

In line with the strategy of decreasing exposure in the MTPL sector as well as diversifying the portfolio to achieve a healthy and sustainable growth in the Romanian market, at the end of 2020, Euroins Romania increased its capital across two rounds of over RON 126 Million.