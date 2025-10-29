New Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Allianz-Țiriac Asigurări

Allianz-Țiriac Asigurări announces the appointment of Codruța Furtună, currently Sales and Distribution Director, as Deputy Chief Executive Officer. The nomination has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) and will be registered with the National Trade Register Office.

Codruța Furtună will continue to oversee the Sales and Distribution area in Allianz-Țiriac, playing a key role in implementing the company’s strategy focused on business growth and customer base expansion.

Codruța Furtună is part of the Allianz-Țiriac team since July 2021, overseeing one of the largest own sales networks in the Romanian insurance market, comprising over 2,000 agents and insurance consultants, as well as a significant number of brokerage partnerships. Previously, she was Country Manager for Romania and the Republic of Moldova at Allianz Partners, the Allianz Group division specialized in assistance services and niche insurance lines.

Currently, Allianz-Țiriac Asigurări’s management team includes Virgil Șoncutean – Chief Executive Officer, Adriana Matache – Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Codruța Furtună – Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Daniela Covăcescu – Chief Operating Officer, and Aurel Badea – Chief Technical Officer.

According to the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), at the end of March 2025, Allianz-Țiriac held a market share of over 17%, ranking second among insurance companies in terms of gross written premiums for both general and life insurance. Allianz-Țiriac is a joint-venture company, built on the excellent collaboration between Allianz Group (holding 52.16% of shares) and Țiriac Holding Limited (holding 44.79% of shares).