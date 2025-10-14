The merger process between Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Romania and First Bank has entered its final stage. The merger is scheduled to be completed on October 31, 2025, subject to the fulfillment of all legal and regulatory requirements, including obtaining the necessary approvals from the competent authorities.

Upon completion of this complex process, First Bank will merge by absorption with Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Romania, and the portfolio of clients, products and services of First Bank will be transferred to Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Romania, with the priority being to protect the interests of clients and ensure a safe and smooth transition.

Benefits for customers

As a result of this merger, First Bank customers will benefit from:

The expertise of one of Europe’s leading banking groups : The Intesa Sanpaolo Group serves 21.5 million customers, across Italy and a strategic international presence that includes 12 countries in the CEE region and Egypt. The Group is renowned for its innovation, top-quality services, and ESG commitment, including in the areas of climate change and social impact;

: The Intesa Sanpaolo Group serves 21.5 million customers, across Italy and a strategic international presence that includes 12 countries in the CEE region and Egypt. The Group is renowned for its innovation, top-quality services, and ESG commitment, including in the areas of climate change and social impact; Extensive network of branches and ATMs : customers will have access to 58 branches and over 700 ATMs and multifunctional terminals in the Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Romania and Euronet networks;

: customers will have access to 58 branches and over 700 ATMs and multifunctional terminals in the Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Romania and Euronet networks; Improved digital platform : faster, simpler, and more secure banking services, available online and through the mobile application, for managing accounts, payments and financial products;

: faster, simpler, and more secure banking services, available online and through the mobile application, for managing accounts, payments and financial products; Special offers : First Bank customers will benefit from a special welcome offer, as well as a range of financial products and services adapted to the current needs of the market;

: First Bank customers will benefit from a special welcome offer, as well as a range of financial products and services adapted to the current needs of the market; Continuity and security: the merger will ensure a safe transition of the portfolio of clients, products and services, with minimal operational disruption.

First Bank thus joins a trusted European banking network, with a strong international presence and an organizational culture based on sustainability and excellence in financial services.

Main stages in the migration process

The merger will take effect on October 31, 2025, subject to prior approval by the National Bank of Romania and registration with the Trade Register. If the Trade Register’s approval for the registration of the merger and its effects is not obtained by October 31, 2025, at the latest, the merger date will be the last day of the calendar month in which the Trade Register’s approval was obtained.

Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Romania will communicate any changes to the migration schedule in a transparent and timely manner.

Stages already underway

Starting with September 15, 2025, First Bank customers began to receive the new debit and credit cards issued by Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Romania. Customers who have not yet collected their new cards are encouraged to do so as soon as possible, according to the information received through individually sent notifications.

The new debit cards will be available for use starting with October 31, 2025;

The new credit cards will become functional starting with November 3, 2025.

Cards issued by First Bank can be used until October 30, 2025 inclusive, under the same conditions and costs, also at Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Romania ATMs. The complete map of the ATM network is available here: https://www.intesasanpaolobank.ro/persoane-fizice/branch-locator.html.

October 30, 2025, last day of operation in the First Bank system

It is the last day on which customers can use First Bank products and services;

The First Bank Internet Banking application will be available until 8:00 p.m.

After this time, Direct Debit instructions with a maturity date after October 30, 2025 will no longer be honored.

Customers are advised to: make all planned payments by this date, pay any outstanding obligations and communicate the new IBAN accounts received from Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Romania to employers and business partners in advance, so that payments can be processed starting with November 3, 2025. The new IBAN of accounts can be found by accessing this link: https://www.intesasanpaolobank.ro/persoane-fizice/integrare_FirstBank.html

October 31 – November 2, 2025: technical migration period

During this period, technical activities related to the transfer of accounts and products to Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Romania will take place.

First Bank branches will not be open to the public;

Access to some services will be restricted;

Debit cards issued by Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Romania will be able to be used starting with October 31, 2025, within the limit of the balance available at the end of October 30, 2025;

Credit cards issued by Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Romania will become active starting November 3, 2025.

This stage is specific to most bank mergers, being necessary to ensure data integrity and continuity of services offered to customers.

November 3, 2025: completion of integration

Current accounts, deposits, loans, and related products will be fully transferred and operational within Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Romania;

Customers will have full access to their own funds, including through the new Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Romania Internet and Mobile Banking service.

Additional information regarding the migration schedule, applicable conditions, and the stages of the merger can be found at:www.intesasanpaolobank.ro/persoane-fizice/integrare_FirstBank.