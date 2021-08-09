Isarescu: Inflation around 5.6% at the end of the year. Price hikes expected as this fall

The National Bank of Romania increased the inflation estimate from 4.1% to 5.6% at the end of this year and from 3% to 3.4% the estimate for next year. The main reason for this increase is the increase in prices for gas, electricity, fuel and raw materials, says central bank governor Mugur Isărescu.

“The forecast does not look good. After this existing peak, the inflation that will be announced in 2 days will exceed 5%, or will be around 5 %. And I emphasize this because usually when we make a forecast at the end of the year, let’s say it will be 5.6%, as it is here, there is a tendency to say so: The National Bank now forecasts an inflation of 5.6 %, prices will increase by 5.6%. It’s not like that. Inflation is already 5%, so we see, of course, with the action of monetary policy, which has already started to strengthen, we rather see a moderation of price increases and this is our effort, to keep inflation between 5 – 5.5 % by the end of the year because then, due to the base effect, the consumer price index in January already drops below 5%, to around 4 percent.I also scored the third quarter and the fourth quarter, the end of the quarter so you can see that this 5.6% is not new. It is not a forecast that prices will rise from now on. Our forecast is that through efforts, including in the monetary field, we will be able to keep prices somewhere between 5 and 5.5%. I am referring to the consumer price index. So, the price hikes will be high in the fall will. For the end of next year, due to the fact that the basic effect from January with electricity and the summer effect with natural gas disappears, our forecast is that the consumer price index drops to 3.4% “, said Mugur Isărescu.

Compared to the previous forecast, the estimate for the end of this year is increasing by 1.5 percentage points, and the one for the end of the year is higher by 0.4 percentage points.