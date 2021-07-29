Metropolitan Life announces a 22% increase in gross written premiums in Q1, 2021

Metropolitan Life announces a 22% increase in gross written premiums for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 2020, ranking 2nd in the top of the largest life insurance companies in Romania.

For the first three months of 2021, Metropolitan Life recorded gross written premiums amounting to 125,180,371 lei, compared to the same period in 2020, when the value of gross written premiums amounted to 102,854,286 lei.

“2020 was a year in which we continued to consolidate operations and adapt our strategy to customer needs and the pandemic context. We have laid the foundations for a successful start to 2021, continuing to focus on expanding partnerships, digitizing, diversifying and simplifying processes”, said Carmina Dragomir, CEO of Metropolitan Life.

Regarding the allowances paid for the first quarter of 2021, they had a value of 38,752,732 lei, 45% more than the same period in 2020, when they amounted to 26,817,881 lei. Thus, the amount of compensation in the first 3 months of this year reflects the financial evolution and dynamics of the Metropolitan Life business, but also the pandemic context that generated an increase in benefits paid for hospitalization and/or medical expenses that occurred as a result of of Covid-19 disease.