Mihail Ion takes over new Raiffeisen Bank division

Raiffeisen Bank announces a change in the bank’s management team. The Supervisory Board has appointed Mihail Ion to lead the Capital Markets, Investment Banking and Personal Financial Planning Division. The appointment will become effective after obtaining all approvals and clearance from the National Bank of Romania. Until now, Mihai has served as the bank’s CFO (Chief Financial Officer), a position he has held since May 2017 and previously in his 20 years Raiffeisen career he has also been the CEO of Raiffeisen Asset Management for 10 years.

“I am confident that Mihai will do an excellent job as Vice President of the Capital Markets, Investment Banking and Personal Financial Planning Division. Mihai has been with Raiffeisen for 20 years, knows the bank well and has successfully led Raiffeisen departments, divisions or subsidiaries and comes to the new position with energy and ideas for our success in the coming years. I am looking forward to having a valuable advisory team for our clients. It remains to complete our management team with a new CFO, a process that is already underway,” said Zdenek Romanek, president and CEO of Raiffeisen Bank.

The new division will also be responsible for high net-worth individuals and will contribute to a better shape of personal finances of Raiffeisen Bank’s private individual customers regardless their financial standing. “We will strengthen our value proposition for clients who want to set and achieve short, medium, or long-term financial goals by increasing the use of savings, investment, pension, and insurance products and broadening the range of instruments available. Personal financial planning is more important than ever in an economic environment marked by uncertainty and rising inflation,” said Mihail Ion.

The Raiffeisen Bank Executive Board currently consists of six members: Zdenek Romanek, President & CEO, Mihail Ion, Vice President Capital Markets, Investment Banking and Personal Financial Planning, Vladimir Kalinov, Vice President Retail, Cristian Sporis, Vice President Corporate, Mircea Busuioceanu, Vice President Risk (CRO) and Bogdan Popa, Vice President Operations, and IT (COO).

Mihail Ion joined Raiffeisen Bank in February 2002 as manager of the research department of the Treasury and Capital Markets Division. In 2005 he became president and CEO of Raiffeisen Asset Management, a position he held for 10 years.

He rejoins the bank in 2015 as executive director in the Corporate Division, dealing with medium-sized corporations and the public sector, and in 2017 he is appointed vice president and CFO of Raiffeisen Bank.