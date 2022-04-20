Military Chasm Between Ukraine and Russia 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

As of February 24, the occupying army lost 3.5 times more military equipment than Ukraine: 2998/845.

According to the analytical company Oryx, during the 56 days of the war between Russia and Ukraine, the Russian side suffered almost 4 times more losses than the Ukrainian side.

Moreover, according to The Economist, Russia has lost more in a week in Ukraine than in 8 years in Syria. Obviously, this was not what Putin was counting on.

“Despite being outgunned and outnumbered, Ukraine inflicted more casualties in 24 hours than Russia suffered over 8 years of engagement in Syria” The Economist.

