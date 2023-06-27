Minister of Finance proposes the elimination of tax facilities in IT, agriculture and construction

Minister of Finance Marcel Boloș will submit the proposal to the governing coalition to drop the fiscal facilities for the IT, agriculture and construction sectors as of September 1, in order to cover the new expenses. In an exclusive interview for Digi24, Boloș stated that all the expenses foreseen by the Government must be covered by the review of the tax facilities system, better collection of money by ANAF and the fight against tax evasion. Boloș also said that it is not possible to discuss a category of beneficiaries of fiscal facilities that is treated distinctly from another.

“There are certain rules in tax facilities that should be common to all. We have situations where certain beneficiaries of tax facilities do not pay the social health insurance contribution. There are others who pay the contribution to private pension funds, others who do not. The proposal that we will go with and submit to the discussion in the coalition will be that of aligning the rules, which we have in the tax facilities system. We have 3 big beneficiaries: IT, agriculture and construction. And here we will try to standardize these rules of applicability. That is, we cannot discuss a category of beneficiaries, of fiscal facilities that is treated differently compared to another category.

There are fiscal facilities to which the restructuring will be applied in stages, the proposal will be applied in stages. It depends on how it will be decided at the coalition level. I repeat: it’s a sensitive measure, which must be taken at the coalition level,” Bolos told Digi24.

Asked how much money would we collected from these facility cuts from September 1st through the end of the year, the Finance minister replied:

“If the package of measures that we are analyzing at the level of the Ministry of Finance is applied in its entirety, we are talking about 6.5 billion lei from September, and from September to the end let’s not forget that it is 4 months.”