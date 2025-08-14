Ministry of Finance publishes second fiscal measures package

On Thursday evening, the Ministry of Finance published the draft regarding the second package of fiscal measures, which includes changes to the taxation of multinationals, an increase in the minimum share capital for limited liability companies (SRLs), the introduction of a tax on parcels under €150, an increase in the calculation base for the health insurance contribution (CASS) to 90 gross minimum wages at the national level, restrictions on the transfer of company shares, changes to debt rescheduling, an increase in the tax on gains from stock market transactions, and many other measures.

Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare presented the most important measures from this package on Wednesday.

CASS calculation base increased to 90 gross minimum wages

The draft proposes increasing the annual calculation base cap for the health insurance contribution for individuals earning income from self-employment, from 60 gross minimum wages to 90 gross minimum wages, for income earned starting January 1, 2026. The calculation will be based on the gross minimum wage in force on January 1 of the year the income is earned, regardless of any changes to the minimum wage during that year.

Share capital for SRLs to rise from 200 lei to 8,000 lei

The measure aims to increase the legal responsibility of limited liability companies by setting the minimum share capital at 8,000 lei, to “encourage a minimum level of accountability among those who have or intend to start a business.” This sum results from updating the 200-lei share capital set in January 1990 with the consumer price index up to December 2024.

Existing companies will have up to two years to adjust their share capital; failure to comply will lead to dissolution.

For multinationals: IMCA replaced with an affiliate tax

The draft proposes abolishing the minimum turnover tax (IMCA) starting with the 2026 fiscal year and replacing it with rules limiting the deductibility of certain expenses (intellectual property rights, management, consulting, interest) paid to affiliated entities if these exceed 3% of total similar expenses. This is based on practices in other countries such as Poland, Hungary, and the US.

Tax on parcels under €150

A fixed tax of 25 lei per parcel from outside the EU, delivered directly to Romanian consumers by authorized postal operators, will be introduced to cover customs processing costs.

Mandatory bank account for companies

All legal entities must hold a bank account in Romania during their activity. Failure to do so can result in the company being declared inactive, with inactivation limited to one year (three years for voluntary inactivation). If not reactivated within the limit, insolvency or dissolution procedures will be initiated.

Changes to tax debt rescheduling

Companies applying for debt rescheduling must provide a surety bond in certain cases. The simplified rescheduling procedure will be removed due to excessive abuse.

Restrictions on share transfers

The transfer of shares in a controlling interest in an SRL will be binding on the tax authority only if notified within 15 days and if the company settles any outstanding budget obligations or provides guarantees.

Higher taxes on stock market gains

The tax rate will rise from 1% to 2% for securities held over 365 days, and from 3% to 4% for securities held under 365 days.

Tourism rental taxation changes

The current “norm-based” method for calculating income from short-term rentals (1–7 rooms) will be eliminated, replaced with a flat 30% expense deduction from gross income, with the remaining amount taxed at 10%. Measures apply from 2026.

Bodycams and integrity checks for certain officials

Anti-fraud and customs officers will use bodycams during inspections. National Gambling Office staff will undergo integrity and psychological testing every two years.

Penalties for unadjusted shareholder loans

Companies distributing quarterly dividends will be prohibited from giving loans to shareholders until dividends are settled. Violations can lead to fines of at least 5,000 lei, with joint liability for administrators and shareholders.