Although the partnership ROCA I FP had emerged as the front-runner in the process to become the next manager of Fondul Proprietatea (FP), the Ministry of Finance is pushing to restart the entire procedure.

The Ministry, which holds an 11.57% minority stake in FP, has requested that the agenda of the Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting (OGSM) on September 29, 2025, be supplemented with new points. One of these calls for the Representatives’ Committee to launch a simplified selection process for identifying an alternative investment fund manager for FP. The new process should not exceed 150 days and costs are capped at 1.5 million lei.

This move comes despite the fact that an earlier selection process, concluded in the first half of this year, had already identified the ROCA I FP partnership—between Romania’s Impetum Group and Luxembourg-based IRE AIFM HUB—as the preferred candidate. ROCA I FP presented a development strategy for the Fund, which was recently outlined by Impetum’s CEO, Andrei Cionca.

According to the proposal, the selected asset manager must oversee assets at least equal in size to FP’s portfolio. An alternative agenda item would allow shareholder-proposed candidates to be evaluated by the Representatives’ Committee, which would then submit a comparative report with recommendations within 90 days.

ROCA FP Calls for Responsibility and Transparency

In response to minority shareholders’ public campaign calling for the cancellation of the current process and challenging the legitimacy of the Representatives’ Committee, ROCA FP issued a statement urging responsibility and good faith in the public debate.

“Investors in a healthy capital market act responsibly and in line with the company’s and shareholders’ best interests, avoiding decisions that could undermine its value or reputation,” the consortium said, warning that attempts to discredit the process could harm FP’s image, destabilize investor confidence, and cause share price volatility.

ROCA FP also underlined that:

The selection process was mandated by FP shareholders back in September 2023;

Current administrator Franklin Templeton opted out of reapplying after 15 years of management;

The Representatives’ Committee remains the sole body authorized to conduct the process with transparency and professionalism;

More than 5.5 million lei were allocated to ensure high-quality due diligence and compliance with governance standards, with support from Deutsche Numis (part of Deutsche Bank) and Refinitiv (London Stock Exchange Group).

ROCA FP emphasized that canceling the process at this stage would be damaging and risk creating a governance deadlock. Instead, the consortium welcomed the Ministry’s proposal to clarify candidate evaluation and eligibility criteria on the September 29 agenda, ensuring consistency with standards applied throughout the selection process.

“Shareholders have the power—and the duty—to decide the Fund’s future responsibly and in good faith,” the consortium concluded, inviting open dialogue at the upcoming general meeting.