More than 6,500 new payment points for residence permits fees and travel documents for expats

The rates of residence permits and travel documents for foreign citizens can be paid from January through the over 5,500 SelfPay Payment Stations, as well as through the over 1,000 CEC Bank units.

The payment of these fees is possible based on the partnership between SelfPay and CEC Bank for the supply to the National Company “Imprimeria Nationala” of services for issuing passports, temporary residence permits and travel documents for foreign citizens active in Romania.

The residence permits and travel documents for expats can be paid in the largest national network of self-service payment stations. This feature allows payments to be made securely to citizens, allowing them to avoid congestion and contact with other people. The facility is available in the CEC Bank network of 1.010 units and in over 5,500 SelfPay Payment Stations, located in more than 1,000 locations at the national level. SelfPay payment stations can be found in modern retail networks such as Profi, Carrefour, Kaufland, Mega Image, in shopping malls, gas stations or in convenience stores, in hourly intervals of up to 24/7.

“We continue the digitization processes of public authorities and private organisations and diversifying the portfolio of our services. Especially in this difficult period, our network, with over 5,500 payment stations, is a fast, secure and accessible payment method that allows users to stay safe, limiting interaction with others in the process of making payments,” said Adrian Badea, CEO of SelfPay.

SelfPay has more than 5,500 self-service payment stations in Romania.

CEC Bank is the oldest financial institution in Romania, founded in 1864.