The Board of the National Bank of Romania (NBR) decided on Wednesday, 8 October 2025, to maintain its key monetary policy rate unchanged at 6.50 percent per annum, keeping the current stance in place as inflation remains above expectations.

In the same meeting, the central bank also left the Lombard lending facility rate steady at 7.50 percent per annum and the deposit facility rate at 5.50 percent per annum. The NBR will also maintain the existing levels of minimum reserve requirements for both leu- and foreign currency-denominated liabilities of credit institutions.

Inflation Accelerates Following Fiscal Measures

Romania’s inflation rate surged during the summer months, reaching 9.85 percent in August, compared to 5.66 percent in June, largely driven by the expiration of the electricity price cap and increases in VAT and excise duties introduced on 1 August as part of the government’s fiscal consolidation plan.

Core inflation (CORE2) also rose faster than anticipated, climbing to 7.9 percent in August, reflecting the extensive pass-through of VAT hikes to consumer prices and persistent demand pressures in some sectors.

The Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) – used for EU-wide comparisons – also increased to 8.5 percent in August, while the average annual CPI inflation rose to 5.7 percent.

Moderate Economic Growth and Fiscal Tightening

Economic activity showed a modest rebound in the second quarter of 2025, with GDP expanding by 1.2 percent quarter-on-quarter, after nearly stagnating earlier in the year. However, annual GDP growth remained weak at 0.3 percent, supported mainly by exports, while household consumption and investment slowed.

The NBR noted that fiscal tightening measures adopted in July are likely to generate disinflationary pressures in the medium term, particularly through reduced aggregate demand. The central bank also expects the current account deficit to narrow as a result of these adjustments.

Labour Market and Financial Conditions

The number of employees across the economy declined slightly in June and July, although the unemployment rate dropped marginally to around 6.0 percent. Wage growth continued to slow, while labour costs in industry decreased significantly.

Meanwhile, interbank rates eased slightly in August and September, and the EUR/RON exchange rate remained relatively stable despite fluctuations in global investor sentiment and domestic fiscal adjustments.

Private sector credit growth continued to decelerate, reaching 8.0 percent in August, with leu-denominated loans losing momentum.

Cautious Outlook Amid High Uncertainty

The NBR expects inflation to plateau at the end of the third quarter and ease only gradually toward the end of the year, given the lingering effects of recent fiscal changes. However, significant uncertainties persist regarding future fiscal consolidation measures, geopolitical tensions, and the global economic environment.

The central bank emphasized the importance of absorbing EU funds, particularly those under the Next Generation EU programme, to offset contractionary effects and support structural reforms and green transition efforts.

Next Steps

The minutes of the October 8 policy meeting will be published on 20 October 2025, while the next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for 12 November 2025.

The NBR reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring medium-term price stability and maintaining financial stability, while supporting sustainable economic growth through a balanced policy approach.