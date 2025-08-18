New Amendments to the Second Pension Pillar Project

The Government is changing the draft project related to the Second Pension Pillar, after the initial version sparked controversy among the more than eight million Romanians who have money in private pension funds. According to Digi24 sources, retirees will be able to withdraw 30% of the total amount in an initial installment, with the remaining sum to be withdrawn gradually, month by month, over eight years.

Two weeks ago, the Government’s agenda included a draft law that restricted how Romanians could withdraw their money from the Second Pension Pillar upon reaching retirement age.

Currently, funds can be withdrawn in full, but the initial version of the draft introduced a withdrawal limit of 25% of the total amount in the first installment, with the remaining 75% to be paid gradually in monthly installments over ten years. However, that version triggered political scandal and public backlash among the over eight million contributors, leading to its postponement.

According to Digi24 sources, the new draft under consideration now sets the withdrawal limit at 30%, followed by monthly payments over eight years. Representatives of the Ministry of Labor and the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) will discuss these changes during the week of August 18–22, with a concrete version expected by the end of the week, journalist Elena Crângașu reported.

“This is a draft law which, if approved, will be sent for parliamentary debate. But we must admit it has generated many legitimate discussions in the public space. On one hand, because it was promoted in an uninspired manner. ASF, through the Ministry of Labor, submitted it without preparation, without public communication, without debate—whether pro or con—and without the inevitable criticism that accompanies such projects. It was simply put on the Government’s agenda a day before publication, and that’s when we decided to postpone it and review it in a first reading,” Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan commented on the project concerning the Second Pension Pillar, in a statement to Digi24 last week.